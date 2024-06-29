Washington Mystics get nightmare injury updates after finally turning their season around
By Lior Lampert
After losing their first 12 games of the 2024 WNBA campaign, the Washington Mystics appeared to be finally turning a corner.
Washington has won four of its past seven contests, showing that they are better than their record leads us to believe. However, a nightmarish medical update from the team regarding Karlie Samuelson and Brittney Sykes will put a damper on things.
On Wednesday, the Mystics released a statement stating that Samuelson fractured her left hand in the 92-84 loss to the Dallas Wings on June 23. Moreover, the report mentioned that Sykes will miss more time after getting reevaluated recently for the left foot sprain she suffered on June 11. Both players are "expected to be out until the Olympic break."
Washington Mystics get brutal injury news for Karlie Samuelson and Brittney Sykes
The Mystics have six more games before the league goes on a month-long break for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. So we know they will be without Samuelson and Sykes until then, though it remains unclear how quickly after the respite they will return. Washington "will provide updates as appropriate," per the official announcement.
Samuelson has established herself as one of the premier sharpshooters in the W. She's shooting 36.8 percent from three on 5.1 nightly attempts and averaging career-highs in points (9.9) and assists (2.4) this year. The Mystics will be hard-pressed to replicate her floor-spacing and playmaking.
Meanwhile, Washington will continue to be without Sykes, one of the better ball-stoppers in basketball. The former No. 7 overall pick has been limited to three appearances in 2024, though she earned All-Defensive Team honors in four consecutive seasons. She is averaging 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, posting career-best field goal and three-point rates (46.7 and 36.4 percent, respectively).
Following a disastrous 0-12 start, the Mystics may have dug themselves into too deep a hole to overcome their early-season woes. Sitting at 4-15 and in last place in the league, their odds of making the playoffs are slim, according to ESPN's basketball power index. Nonetheless, their performance in recent weeks has been admirable and could help the franchise develop momentum heading into 2025. So, Samuelson and Sykes not being part of the picture for several more weeks is a crushing blow.