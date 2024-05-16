Washington Mystics and Monumental Sports Network witness record viewership in home opener
The Washington Mystics opened the 2024 season with an 85-80 loss to the New York Liberty. Despite the loss, the franchise managed to set a new viewership record with the help of Monumental Sports Network.
The May 14 game set the record for Monumental Sports Network and is now the most-watched WNBA regular season game since the start of the 2021 season. The broadcast surpassed the ratings of CBS (104 percent), and ESPN (48 percent).
The Monumental Sports Network's broadcast of the Mystics' home opener on Tuesday also eradicated the 2023 viewership record when Washington took on the Las Vegas Aces by 131 percent, according to a QH Playfly report.
During the offseason, Monumental Sports Network announced that 32 of the 40 Mystics regular season games would be accessible through their platform. Fans can access MNMT through their application, their website, Apple TV, Android, Amazon Fire TV, and their local channel depending on geographic location.
In addition to the variety of ways fans can watch the game online, Monumental Sports Network can be viewed on televisions from Washington D.C., Maryland, Delaware, and as far as Richmond Virginia.
The Mystics were the first WNBA team to have a daily post and pre-game show to provide constant coverage of the team, all thanks to MNMT.
The fact that the Mystics receive air time from ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPN+, and have their own network coverage is monumental (no pun intended).
Monumental Sports Network serves as a regional sports network that provides coverage for all Washington D.C. sports teams. This season's roster is completely revamped.
Washington no longer has Natasha Cloud and the future of Elena Delle Donne is unknown. Needless to say, the team has the support of the Nation's Capital behind them. The Mystics and Washington Nationals are the last team to bring the city a championship (2019).
The next game for the Mystics is Thursday, May 16 against the Connecticut Sun at 7:30 p.m. EST.