Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
You're going to want to turn on ION this Saturday night. The Washington Spirit, one of only two teams with four wins from its last five games encounter East Coast rival, North Carolina Courage in the nation's capital. It's our NWSL match of the weekend. I mean, how could it not be? It's a battle between two top-six sides that have played each other on 24 different occasions in the past. There is no question it is must-see Saturday night entertainment.
It's heating up in Washington D.C. If you live in the area you know better than me. The Spirit, though, maybe just as hot as the heat wave. Washington has won eight of its last 10 games, putting itself in third position in the NWSL table, one point behind unbeaten sides Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current. Croix Bethune is a menace. Trinity Rodman is a straight-up problem. And don't get us started on Casey Krueger. That girl deserved to make her second Olympic Team on Wednesday.
This team has a chance to do something special in 2024, especially with the serial winner Jonatan Giráldez arriving in D.C. last week and having his first press conference on Tuesday. He spoke a lot about taking things slow, and not interrupting what has gone so well for the club in the opening months of the campaign.
“It’s my responsibility to be smart, to decide what I should do in the next days [and] coming weeks,” said Giráldez, “I am [becoming] part [of the team] in the middle of the season. That is not an easy situation, and we have to make a small transition to keep helping the players because they are the protagonists.”
A little further down the table, North Carolina got back in the winning column after undergoing a three-game winless streak. Led by the dynamic play of Ashley Sanchez and Tyler Lussi going forward, the Courage scored multiple goals in a game for the first time since April vs. Portland Thorns FC. Sunday's result was massive for the Carolina outfit, moving it past the Chicago Red Stars and into sixth position in the NWSL standings.
The league's most possession-focused team for the second season running still does not have a single result away from Cary, scoring a league-low three goals on the road. We've been saying it's only going to be a matter of time, but the two-time Challenge Cup winners have been shut out four straight times away from 101 Soccer Park Drive.
Historically, and in recent times, NC has owned Washington. The Carolina club has won 15 of the 24 matches vs. the Spirit including the last three across all competitions. One of those wins last season by Nahas' crew included a 6-0 throttling in the Challenge Cup. The now Spirit forward Brittany Ratcliffe played a key role in that blowout NC win. Washington hasn't won at home in the regular season against the Courage since July 2021.
Predicted starting XIs for Spirit vs. Courage
Washington Spirit (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Aubrey Kingsbury
Defenders: Casey Krueger, Anaïg Butel, Tara McKeown, Gabrielle Carle
Midfielders: Andi Sullivan, Hal Hershfelt; Croix Bethune, Trinity Rodman, Brittany Ratcliffe
Forward: Ouleymata Sarr
North Carolina Courage (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Casey Murphy
Defenders: Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams, Feli Rauch
Midfielders: Narumi Miura, Denise O'Sullivan; Ashley Sanchez, Bianca St Georges, Tyler Lussi
Forward: Brianna Pinto
How to watch Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Saturday, June 29
- Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)
- TV info/Live Stream: ION
Prediction: Washington Spirit 3-1 North Carolina Courage