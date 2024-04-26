Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride: TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
It's two clubs inside the NWSL's current top-five that get things underway in match week six as Seb Hines' in-form Pride travel to the nation's capital for an encounter with the red-hot Washington Spirit.
Only three clubs have taken maximum points across the last two NWSL match weeks. Two of them will be in "The District" on Friday night. Barbra Banda and the Orlando Pride head on the road for what will be just the second instance from now until June for an encounter with Washington Spirit, an East Coast outfit that is on a four-match win streak.
The two sides met four times in 2023 in two competitions. Orlando took both regular season meetings while the Spirit took all the points in the Challenge Cup. However, Washington is unbeaten in five outings at 100 Potomac Avenue.
Behind the quality of Croix Bethune in the attacking midfield, Adrián González's crew shut out the defending league champions last week, limiting the away side to their joint-lowest xG total so far this season. Since that offensive struggle without Trinity Rodman, the Spirit have netted two or more goals in the last four fixtures. Defensively, only NC Courage and their opponent this week have a better expected goals against in open play.
Even though the USWNT star hasn't scored yet this campaign, Washington's No. 2 has been quite the difference-maker down the right flank, opposite Ashley Hatch. Only KC Current's Brazilian forward Bia Zaneratto has averaged more chances created per game than Rodman among players with at least 50 minutes under their belt in 2024. You can see why she's been regarded as part of the USWNT's bright future. If I'm Emma Hayes right now, Rodman is starting out wide on July 25 in Nice, no questions asked.
Seb Hines' Pride is still unbeaten, and the best part is we haven't seen the club at its best yet. We're not going to get a full-strength side on Friday either per the recent availability reports. Marta has been ruled out by the club due to a leg injury. Defensive midfielder Morgan Gautrat is listed as questionable as is Adriana.
On a positive note, the ex-Arsenal defender Rafaelle made her return last week off the bench after missing the beginning portion of the season due to an injury she suffered during the CONCACAF W Gold Cup. There is a potential for the Brazilian to start in the center of defense in D.C. which should push Kylie Strom back out wide within the back four, where we saw her most of last year.
The Zambian star Banda was all over the place in her first 29 minutes in the NWSL. With another week of training under her belt, I'd set her free for a full league debut.
It wouldn't be a proper preview without some Summer Yates praise. You can see her confidence building and building. With Marta absent, expect her to play a little more centrally. Last year, the Washington native competed in just 10 non-Challenge Cup contests.
So far in 2024, the midfielder has played in all five games, two of which were starts. Both her goals this year have earned her side points including last Friday when a tap-in finish in the 19' was enough to take all three points against the defending NWSL Shield winners. The 39th selection in the 2023 NWSL Draft started the last two games in two different roles. Yates, who has last week's left winger tied Marta for the most chances created by a Pride player with five.
"Every single game it feels like it’s coming easier and easier so hopefully I'll stay on that progression and keep learning every day," said Yates after the triumph over the San Diego Wave last weekend.
Predicted starting XIs for both sides
Orlando Pride (4-2-3-1):
Goalkeeper: Anna Moorhouse
Defenders: Emily Sams, Kerry Abello, Kylie Strom (C), Rafaelle Souza
Midfielders: Angelina, Summer Yates, Haley McCutcheon
Forwards: Barbra Banda, Ally Watt, Julie Doyle
Washington Spirit (4-2-3-1):
Goalkeeper: Aubrey Kingsbury (C)
Defenders: Tara McKeown, Casey Krueger, Gabrielle Carle, Anaïg Butel
Midfielders: Croix Bethune, Hal Hershfelt, Andi Sullivan
Forwards: Trinity Rodman, Brittany Ratcliffe, Ashley Hatch
Availability Report
Orlando Pride:
Out: Luana (excused absence), Megan Montefusco (SEI - heel), Viviana Villacorta (SEI - knee), Marta (lower leg), Simone Charley (SEI - leg)
Questionable: Adriana (leg), Morgan Gautrat (lower leg)
Washington Spirit:
Out: Makenna Morris (hip), Courtney Brown (thigh), Civana Kuhlmann (SEI - knee)
How to watch Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Friday, April 26
- Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)
- TV info/Live Stream: NWSL+
Prediction: Washington Spirit 2-1 Orlando Pride