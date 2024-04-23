Watch the 2024 NFL Draft live on FanSided
Don't miss a pick of the 2024 NFL Draft by watching the event from Detroit on FanSided!
There's no event quite like the NFL Draft. From the unexpected selections to wild trades, there are always shocking events that go down in the Draft, for better or for worse.
The NFL Draft is a time for every franchise to select its next young cornerstone. Well, maybe not Carolina Panthers fans this time around, but most teams will have selections in the first round that can shape the future of their franchise.
For those wondering how to watch the 2024 NFL Draft, you're in luck! The draft can be seen right here on FanSided.com!
2024 NFL Draft: What to expect from STN's NFL Draft coverage
The 2024 NFL Draft can be seen right here, on this page, from Thursday, April 25 at 6:00 PM EST to Friday, April 26 at 2:00 AM EST. That's right, there are eight hours of football coverage coming your way. Cue Scott Hansen of RedZone.
From 6:00-8:00 PM, there will be a Draft Preview Special. This is essentially a preview of the draft and all of the betting implications that come with it.
From 8:00-11:00 PM, there will be the GM Shuffle Live. An NFL Insider will be on, giving his perspective on every selection of the First Round of the draft. It'll be interesting to see what someone plugged into the league has to say, rather than hearing what random fans believe.
From 11:00 PM-2:00 AM, we'll have a Draft Recap. Industry experts will give their opinions on everything that went down, from the best and worst picks to the biggest trades.
Here is the STN live stream with VSIN for the 2024 NFL Draft
This live feed would not be possible without our partnership with STN, who is providing the stream directly free of charge. Here is how you can tune in.