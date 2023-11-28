Watch: NFL refs penalize Bears DB for having facemask ripped off
Bears defensive back Kyler Gordon had his facemask literally ripped off of his helmet...so of course the NFL refs penalized him for it.
Welcome to the Monday Night Football edition of "NFL Reds Did What?"
After Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson picked off a pass, his teammate Kyler Gordon had his facemask pulled so hard during the return that it came loose from his helmet.
Naturally, the refs threw a flag on the guy with the facemask hanging on by a thread, not the guy who ripped it off in the first place.
The refs initially threw a flag on Gordon for removing his helmet in the field of play. However, they clarified later that he was actually flagged for taunting.
Where that taunting occured is anyone's guess. But cameras did capture the moment Gordon had his facemask pulled off his helmet.
Think that may have been worthy of an illegal hands to the face penalty? NFL refs completely missed it.
The penalty knocked the Bears back 15 yards. Their drive started at the Chicago 48 instead of across midfield. They ultimately went three-and-out.
The Bears' defense came to play in the first half against the Vikings. They forced a three-and-out on Minnesota's first drive. Then Johnson picked off Joshua Dobbs. Even though Chicago's offense didn't do anything with it, they got the ball back in short order as Dobbs rocketed a pass off Jordan Addison's hands and into the arms of Jaquon Brisker.
In total, the Vikings first four drives resulted in two interceptions and two three-and-outs. Johnson nearly had a third pick as well.