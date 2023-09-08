How to Watch NFL Week 1 on NFL Sunday Ticket: Price, streaming service and more
NFL Week 1 is here and we have everything you need to watch the start of the 2023 season on NFL Sunday Ticket.
By Scott Rogust
Football fans, you have waited for over half of the calendar year, but it has finally arrived. Of course, we are talking about the start of the 2023 NFL regular season. 32 teams will battle to hoist the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, Nev. It all begins on Thursday, Sept. 7, when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions.
After the season-opening kickoff game, fans will have to wait until Sunday, Sept. 10 to watch a full slate of games. That will be worthwhile for those fans who get to sit at home, out of the cold, and watch football all day long. But for those fans who have a favorite team that is outside of their current market, they will have to find alternative means to watch.
One of the best options to ensure you can watch your favorite team out of market, or every game throughout the season, is to purchase NFL Sunday Ticket. Those who have never had Sunday Ticket are probably wondering how they can stream it and how much it would cost. Well, we have all of that information for you below.
How can you stream NFL Sunday Ticket in Week 1?
This season, NFL Sunday Ticket can be streamed on the YouTube or YouTube TV apps on all supported devices (Smart TVs, cellphones, etc.). You must sign up for the service but you do not need to have a YouTube TV account to do so, though that will raise the price of Sunday Ticket a bit.
Is NFL Sunday Ticket available on DIRECTV?
No, NFL Sunday Ticket will no longer be available on DIRECTV.
Sunday Ticket was first introduced back in 1994 as part of the DIRECTV satellite service. However, the NFL and YouTube agreed on a massive contract, in which YouTube will pay nearly $2 billion a year on a seven-year contract.
How much does NFL Sunday Ticket cost?
Well, there are four different NFL Sunday Ticket packages, and each is a different price.
The cheapest option for fans is to bundle NFL Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV. The Sunday Ticket and YouTube TV package runs at a $349 annual price. There is another package that includes Sunday Ticket, YouTube TV, and the RedZone channel, which runs for $399 annually.
For those who just want Sunday Ticket and not YouTube TV, it will cost you more money. The Sunday Ticket standalone package will run for $449 annually. The Sunday Ticket and RedZone channel standalone package runs for $499 annually.
NFL Sunday Ticket is holding a promo deal that will save you $50 on your selected package. The deadline to do so is Sept. 19. Also, for those who purchase the NFL Sunday Ticket/YouTube TV combo packages, eligible users can get four months of the MAX streaming service for free (offer ends
Below is a chart for each package and its regular price and promo deal price.
NFL Sunday Ticket Package Type
Regular Price
Promo Deal Price (before Sept. 19)
NFL Sunday Ticket + YouTube TV
$349
$299 (4 payments of $74.75 option available)
NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone + YouTube TV
$389
$339 (4 payments of $84.75 option available)
NFL Sunday Ticket
$449
$399 (4 payments of $99.75 option available)
NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone
$489
$439 (4 payments of $109.75 option available)
You can find additional information on NFL Sunday Ticket at this link.