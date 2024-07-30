How to watch Noah Lyles at the 2024 Paris Olympics
By Ian Levy
Noah Lyles is one of the biggest stars on Team USA but is still on the hunt for his first gold medal. The sprinter competes in the 100 meter, the 200 meter and will likely have a spot on the 4x100m relay team as well giving him three chances at gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Lyles won bronze in the 200 meters at the 2021 Olympics after failing to qualify for the 100 meters. He's won three World Championships in the 200 meter, another in the 100 meter and two more as a member of the 4x100 meter American relay team. Usain Bolt is the only sprinter with more World Championships in the 200 meters.
He'll face stiff competition in every race but Lyles is in top form. He ran his fastest time ever in the 100 meter on July 20 just before the games began. And his 200 meter time at the 2023 World Championships was just two-tenths of a second off his time from the 2022 World Championships, which was an American record and the third-fastest time in history.
Between preliminary heats and hypothetical finals, Lyles could be running as many as nine races in these games but each will be over in the blink of an eye. Make sure you know how to watch Noah Lyles at the 2024 Paris Olympics or you might miss him.
Noah Lyles Olympics schedule
EVENT
DAY
TIME (ET)
Men's 100M prelim
August 3
4:35 a.m.
Men's 100M round 1
August 3
4:55 a.m.
Men's 100M semis
August 4
2:00 p.m.
Men's 100M finals
August 4
2:50 p.m.
Men's 200M round 1
August 5
1:55 p.m.
Men's 200M semis
August 7
2:00 p.m.
Men's 4x100M round 1
August 8
5:35 a.m.
Men's 4x100M finals
August 9
1:47 p.m.
Men's 200M finals
August 9
2:30 p.m.
The schedule above assumes Lyles does well enough in each heat to advance all the way through to the finals.
The semis and finals of the men's 100M as well as the finals of the 4x100M relay will likely be broadcast on your local NBC affiliate live. Lyles will also almost certainly be included in primetime recaps on the evenings of each event. If you want to watch everything live, every event is available to stream through Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Olympics app.