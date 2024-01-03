How to watch the PWHL in 2024 with & without cable: Full streaming guide
The inaugural season of the Professional Women's Hockey League is underway. Here's everything you need to know to watch the new era of women's hockey.
By Nicole Bosco
Hockey fans are getting set to root for some of the best players from around the world in the new Professional Women's Hockey League. The PWHL is a culmination of years of professional hockey organizations putting the greatest players in one place, along with some new rules. The 2024 season has just kicked off and the hype has never been greater for women's hockey. The six inaugural teams in New York, Boston, Minnesota, Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto are ready to show up and show out for the home fans and fans all over North America.
Since this is the first season the league decided to start with only six teams in the biggest hockey markets in the United States and Canada. With this comes the issue of fans getting to these games. There is flexibility built into the schedules to allow for teams to play at NHL stadiums and road games in other markets. Still, many fans will be tuning in to watch at home. Finding broadcast partners has been a chore to get done before the puck drops and now they are set. Fans in both the U.S. and Canada will have an opportunity to watch games on the TV and online.
How to watch all 72 PWHL games this 2024 season
The PWHL has announced their broadcast and streaming partners for all 72 games of this first 2024 season. In Canada all games will be played on one of the following: CBC / Radio-Canada, TSN and RDS, and Sportsnet. In the United States, in the New York area with MSG Networks, and all else, NESN for Boston, and BallySports North for Minnesota. There will also be French-language coverage of all Montreal games on RDSand Radio-Canada, ICI TOU.TV.
In addition to the broadcast partners, all games will be streamed on the PWHL YouTube channel.
The full schedule of PWHL games can be found here, with many home openers set to take place the first week of the year. The very first game of the season took place on New Year's Day between New York and Toronto with New York coming out on top 4-0 in the sold-out Mattamy Athletic Centre in downtown Toronto. New York will play their home opener on Jan. 5 in Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport CT. That game will air on MSG Network and YouTube.