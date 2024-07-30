How to watch Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2024 Paris Olympics
By Ian Levy
Sha'Carri Richardson is one of a handful of must-watch athletes on Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The electric sprinter has been one of the fastest women in history since running a 10.72 in the 100-meter in 2021 at the age of 21. She qualified for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo but was ruled ineligible to compete after testing positive for cannabis between the Olympic trials and the beginning of the games.
Richardson returned from a brief period of ineligibility and re-asserted herself as a rising star, winning gold in the 100 meters at both the 2023 and 2024 US Outdoor Track and Field Championships and the 2023 World Championships.
Richardson also races in the 200 meters and the 4x100 meters relay however she did not qualify for the 200M at these Olympics, finishing fourth in at the 2024 US Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The relay team has not yet been announced but, barring injury or catastrophe, she is almost certainly assured a spot.
That means, between preliminary heats and finals, she could be running as few as six races at these games each likely ending in less than 11 seconds. Blink and you'll miss her so make sure you now exactly how to watch Sha'Carri Richardson and you're ready and waiting.
Sha'Carri Richardson Olympic schedule
EVENT
DAY
TIME (ET)
Women's 100M prelim
August 2
4:35 a.m.
Women's 100M round 1
August 2
4:50 a.m.
Women's 100M semis
August 3
1:50 p.m.
Women's 100M final
August 3
3:20 p.m.
4x100M relay round 1
August 8
5:10 a.m.
4x100M relay final
August 9
1:30 p.m.
The schedule above assumes Richardson does well enough in each heat to advance all the way through to the finals.
The semis and finals of the Women's 100M as well as the finals of the 4x100M relay will likely be broadcast on your local NBC affiliate live. Richardson will almost certainly be included in primetime recaps on the evenings of each event. If you want to watch everything live, every event is available to stream through Peacock. NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Olympics app.