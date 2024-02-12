Watch Taylor Swift's epic reactions to the Chiefs Super Bowl victory
Taylor Swift's reactions to big moments at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory were fantastic.
Like every Kansas City Chiefs fan on the planet, Taylor Swift was going through it watching the end of the Super Bowl.
All the nibbling on fingernails and holding of breath was worth it as the Chiefs pulled off a thrilling overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Swift's reaction to the winning touchdown was supremely relatable.
Best Taylor Swift reactions to the Chiefs Super Bowl victory
Every football fan knows that the heart-stopping tension of a tight game only heightens the emotional release when you pull off a victory. And there were certainly some tense people in the Chiefs box at Allegiant Stadium.
With the clock ticking down in overtime, the CBS cameras caught Swift and Blake Lively barely able to contain themselves.
Even before that, Swift was in a very familiar place: Capable of repeating only "oh my god" after Kelce made a critical catch at the end of regulation to put the Chiefs in close field goal range.
Kansas City went on to kick a game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime.
To be honest, Swift is living a charmed life. Sure, she had to watch the Chiefs play some pretty bad football during this fall. But most fans who watch their teams play bad football don't get to celebrate a Super Bowl victory at the end of it all.
Well, Chiefs fans do.
This is the third Super Bowl championship for Kansas City in five years. Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and Kelce are all getting their third rings to make their dynasty official.
It wasn't a sure thing until the end though. The Chiefs were outplayed for most of the first half, falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter. But Mahomes has overcome a 10-point deficit in each of his Super Bowl wins, so it's no surprise KC fought back to take the lead in the third quarter. Then they fought back to tie the game in regulation with seconds remaining. And they made the plays when they mattered most in overtime.
It'll be fun to hear the songs Swift pens with those moments as inspiration.