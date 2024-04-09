How to watch Tiger Woods Masters press conference 2024
Hear what the Big Cat has to say ahead of The Masters.
Tiger Woods is returning to action this week at The Masters. It'll only be the second time that we've seen him tee it up in 2024 after he made his PGA Tour season debut earlier in the year at Riviera for The Genesis Invitational, the event that he hosts. Unfortunately, of course, Woods had to withdraw in the second round of that tournament while dealing with an illness, something akin to the flu.
We haven't seen Tiger since, but it's fitting that he's returning to The Masters. And everyone is hoping for something better than what happened last year. Amid the rainy and cold conditions at Augusta National Golf Club, Woods made the cut, but was unable to continue through a condensed final few rounds, forcing him to withdraw. That led to him undergoing ankle surgery and missing most of the 2023 golf season.
But he's back now and, as a five-time Masters champion, he's one of the key figures everyone is going to want to hear from in a pre-tournament press conference. Here's everything you need to know about the Tiger press conference and how to watch.
Watch Tiger Woods Masters Press Conference 2024: Time, Channel, Live Stream
- Date: Tuesday, April 9
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: NBC Sports, Masters.com, FuboTV
Golf Channel will air the Tiger Woods press conference at 11 a.m. ET from Augusta on Tuesday. That means streaming will be available through the NBC Sports website and app when you log in with a valid cable or satellite subscription. Fans can also visit Masters.com or The Masters app and watch the press conference there. Golf Channel is also streaming on FuboTV, which is available via a paid subscription, but new users can sign up and receive a 7-day free trial.
We are sure to hear plenty about the health status of Tiger Woods coming into The Masters, as well as questions about the state of golf with the LIV Golfers in the field this week and the divide in the sport ever prevalent. And maybe too we'll have an update on Tiger's planned schedule for the rest of 2024.
One thing that's for sure, you'll want to tune in to find out.