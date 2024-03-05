When will Tiger Woods play again? Predicting Tiger's 2024 PGA Tour schedule
It's been said before and rightfully so that Tiger Woods is "the needle" for the PGA Tour and the game of golf. The 15-time major championship winner and 82-time PGA Tour winner is the greatest golfer in the history of the sport by most estimations and, even at 48 years old and dealing with the ever-lingering effects of multiple injuries, his presence still draws fans in to watch the game of golf.
Unfortunately, we didn't get to see all that much of Tiger in the 2023 season. He withdrew from The Masters amid rainy, cold conditions that created an unmanageable schedule, but then announced he was undergoing ankle surgery, which kept him on the sidelines (and largely out of the public eye) for almost the rest of the 2023 calendar year.
He returned to play at the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, once again and then at his event in The Bahamas, the Hero World Challenge. But since then, Woods has said that he wants to play "once per month" on the PGA Tour this season. So when will Tiger play again?
We'll take a look at the best information we have and make some predictions for Tiger's 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
When will Tiger Woods play next after The Genesis Invitational?
It has not been confirmed but, with Tiger not playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the expectation should be for him to enter THE PLAYERS Championship, set to take over at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL on March 14-17. As stated, Woods wants to try and play once per month throughout the 2024 schedule, so THE PLAYERS is by far the most likely event for him to play in.
Predicting Tiger Woods' 2024 PGA Tour schedule
Event
Dates
THE PLAYERS Championship
March 14-17
The Masters
April 11-14
PGA Championship
May 16-19
U.S. Open
June 20-23
The Open Championship
July 18-21
If we're sticking strictly to the once-per-month calendar for Woods -- which is probably smart given the recovery and lack of stress that his body requires at this stage of his career after all of the injuries -- then this schedule would make sense. Following The Genesis by teeing it up at THE PLAYERS and then playing in each of the four major championships.
What that would mean after July is to be determined. There are just two events before the FedEx Cup Playoffs -- the Olympics and the Wyndham Championship -- and Tiger is unlikely to qualify for the PGA Tour's postseason. Moreover, we're unlikely to see him play in the fall outside of the Hero World Challenge or the PNC Championship. So as of now, this seems like the only few times we'll see Woods on the PGA Tour this year.
Tiger Woods events played, finishes for the 2024 PGA Tour season
Tournament
Dates
Finish
The Genesis Invitational
Feb. 15-18
WD (Flu)
Thus far in 2024, Woods has only played once, teeing it up at the event he hosts and a signature event on the PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational. After a decent first round that put him in position to make the cut, he struggled early in the second round. On the seventh hole after his tee shot, though, Woods withdrew as he was dealing with the flu, an unfortunate ending to his return to PGA Tour action after 10 months.