Watch WWE Raw after WrestleMania free live stream 2024
Here is how you can watch the RAW after WrestleMania 40, which could provide exciting moments and surprises for wrestling fans.
By Scott Rogust
What a weekend of professional wrestling it was. WWE presented WrestleMania 40, which they advertised as being the biggest edition of the event in history. It certainly lived up to it, as highlighted by Cody Rhodes "finishing the story" and beating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. To fend off The Bloodline, Rhodes received help from Jey Uso, John Cena, and The Undertaker.
There were other huge moments on the show. Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship, only to lose it to Damian Priest via Money in the Bank cash-in five minutes later. Rhea Ripley defended the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. Sami Zayn ended the 666-day reign of Intercontinental Champion Gunther. That is just a handful of moment from what was a memorable weekend from Philadelphia, Pa.
Now that WrestleMania 40 is in the books, fans are looking forward to what the next year will bring them. Given that Paul "Triple H" Levesque is in charge of creative, the expectations are high. That will all start on Monday Night Raw on Apr. 8. The RAW after WrestleMania used to have a reputation of being one of the most anticipated events of the year, considering the surprises that could take place and the debuts of new wrestlers.
While no matches have been confirmed, what is known is that the first hour of the show will be commercial-free. RAW general manager Adam Pearce did tease the fans a bit by saying "You never know who's going to show up."
So, how can you watch the RAW after WrestleMania.
What time does RAW after WrestleMania start tonight, Apr. 8?
The RAW after WrestleMania starts at its usual time on a weekly basis -- 8:00 p.m. ET. Monday Night RAW will air on the USA Network.
Where is RAW after WrestleMania tonight, Apr. 8?
RAW after WrestleMania will remain in Philadelphia, Pa. but not at Lincoln Financial Field, home of WrestleMania. However, it will remain in the same area, taking place at Wells Fargo Center, home of the NBA's 76ers and NHL's Flyers.
The Wells Fargo Center hosted the Apr. 5 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and NXT's Stand and Deliver premium live event on Saturday, Apr. 6.
- Date: Monday, Apr. 8
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV, USANetwork.com
Fans can tune into the USA Network to watch the RAW after WrestleMania live. You can also live stream on USA Network's official website, but it will require you to log in with your cable or satellite provider's credentials.
There are other streaming options, such as fuboTV, which includes a seven-day free trial.
If neither option works for you, you can try searching "Reddit wrestling streams," but do so at your own discretion.