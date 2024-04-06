Watch WWE WrestleMania 40 free live stream
By Scott Rogust
Every year, professional wrestling fans look forward to what has been called the industry's equivalent of the Super Bowl. In 2024, WWE presents WrestleMania 40, live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.
The event is set to feature some huge matches, such as Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Reigns and The Rock vs. Rhodes and Seth Rollins, Women's World champion Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch, and Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso.
Much like every WrestleMania, good or bad, fans will be talking about it. Be sure that you can join the discussion by watching WrestleMania 40. For those who want to know how to watch the anticipated event, we have you covered.
Watch WrestleMania 40 free online
- Dates: Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7
- Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET (Main Card)
- Live Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (outside of United States)
The easiest way to watch both nights of WrestleMania 40 is on NBC's streaming service, Peacock. Memberships cost as low as $5.99 a month.
We do not condone this method, but if money is hard to come by, you can try finding a stream by searching for "watch WWE reddit streams" or "watch wrestling WrestleMania 40." Do so at your own risk, as there is a chance you can run into buffering or computer issues.
WWE WrestleMania 40 match card for Night 1 and Night 2
Night One
- The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins (If Rhodes and Rollins win, all Bloodline members are barred from the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night Two. If Rock and Reigns win, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be contested under "Bloodline Rules.")
- Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
- Six Pack Ladder match for the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller)
- Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)
- Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar
Night Two
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
- United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
- LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
- Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar)