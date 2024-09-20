The weirdest college football conference games in Week 4
By Austen Bundy
After the near-dissolution of the Pac-12 between the end of last season and this year, 10 of the original members joined three separate conferences to survive in the ever-changing college football landscape.
Now, as we enter Week 4 of the 2024-25 season, conference play is about to be in full swing and the schedule will feature some odd matchups between teams who would normally only meet once ever decade or in the post-season.
The weirdest ACC matchups
Stanford v. Syracuse: The Cardinal head to the JMA Wireless Dome for the first time in program history, coincidentally for the first time the two teams have ever met. Weird to think it'll go down in the books as an ACC game instead of a potential bowl game.
California v. Florida State: The Seminoles are in trouble at 0-3 and desperately need a win. Too bad for them, undefeated Cal will be making its ACC debut in Tallahassee on Saturday. This will also be the first time ever that the two programs have met in football.
The weirdest Big 12 matchups
No 12. Utah v. No. 14 Oklahoma State: These two programs have met once before - in 1945. Oklahoma State dominated in a 46-6 victory over the Utes but Saturday promises to be more of a tight competition. The game will feature two seventh-year quarterbacks in Cameron Rising and Alan Bowman. Their combined age is five years older than Sunday's Indianapolis Colts-Chicago Bears passer matchup.
No. 13 Kansas State v. BYU: The Cougars entered the Big 12 from the Mountain West in 2023 but that doesn't make this game any less weirder. This will be the first time the two programs meet as Big 12 opponents and the first time since 1997 that they've ever played. The all-time series is tied at 4-4 but the home team has won each time - so it might be advantage BYU on Saturday.
Arizona State v. Texas Tech: This game could be one of the most underrated of the weekend. The last time these two teams played in 2017, Texas Tech avenged the previous year's loss where Patrick Mahomes was outdueled by ASU running back Kalen Ballage - who scored eight touchdowns and tied an FBS record. Now conference foes, this could end up a perennial shootout - three of the last five meetings have totaled at least 60 points.
Baylor v. Colorado: The Buffaloes make their return to the Big 12 after leaving for the Pac-12 in 2011. This matchup actually has a significant history, with Colorado leading the all-time series 9-7. The programs last played in 2010 with Baylor coming out on top 31-25. Now, head coach Deion Sanders will try to bring his Primetime flash to Colorado's old home.
The weirdest Big Ten matchups
No. 11 USC v. No. 18 Michigan: Another high-profile matchup, it's odd to see it on the schedule and not think of it as a potential Rose Bowl game. That's because both programs last met in 2007 in Pasadena where the Trojans topped the Wolverines 32-18. USC leads the all-time series 6-4 with the last four meetings coming in the Rose Bowl.
Northwestern v. Washington: The battle of Big Ten purples probably won't get too many eyeballs this weekend but it should still be an interesting watch. The Huskies have never lost to the Wildcats but their last meeting on the gridiron came in 1984. It's safe to say these are brand new squads who will offer fresh takes to the series.
The weirdest SEC matchup
No. 6 Tennessee v. No. 15 Oklahoma: This is probably the most anticipated matchup of the weekend. The Sooners are making their SEC debut after leaving the Big 12 and lucky them, they get to start with a Top 10 Tennessee team that has national title aspirations. The programs have only played four times with Oklahoma leading 3-1. The Volunteers haven't won since their first meeting in 1939.