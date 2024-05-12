Wells Fargo Championship payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
The Wells Fargo Championship has become one of the flagship events on the PGA Tour, which made it an obvious choice for a limited-field signature event during the 2024 season. But unlike some of the other signature events before it, this trip to Quail Hollow this week gave us what we've been looking for in these elevated tournaments featuring all of the top golfers on the PGA Tour.
Not only was Quail Hollow playing extremely difficult with its length and windy, wet conditions (the latter more so earlier in the week) but the cream of the crop separated themselves. Entering Sunday's final round, it was two of the game's biggest stars battling at the top of the leaderboard. Xander Schauffele held the 54-hole lead looking to go wire-to-wire, but Rory McIlroy made a big moving day charge to be just one stroke behind Xander.
And in the heart of the final round with Schauffele not making any big move, Rory made his push and pulled ahead of his playing partner on Sunday in Charlotte. Then it became a question of how they would handle the Green Mile and a tough finish.
In the end, though, it would all be worth it with the 2024 Wells Fargo prize money on the line. How much is the purse this week Quail Hollow and what does the payout look like for every player, though? Let's take a look.
Wells Fargo Championship purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will receive a massive $3.6 million in prize money for their victory at Quail Hollow. With this long golf course and the wind whipping throughout the week, they'll have earned every penny. So will every other player who is looking for their share of the $20 million purse that has become standard for signature events this season on the PGA Tour. The test put forth at this event, however, makes it seem more worthy of that type of payout than most.
Wells Fargo Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Here is the full payout breakdown at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship with the prize money for every finishing place in the tournament.
Finishing Position
Wells Fargo Championship Prize Money
Winner
$3.6 million
2nd
$2.16 million
3rd
$1.36 million
4th
$960,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$720,000
7th
$670,000
8th
$620,000
9th
$580,000
10th
$540,000
11th
$500,000
12th
$460,000
13th
$420,000
14th
$380,000
15th
$360,000
16th
$340,000
17th
$320,000
18th
$300,000
19th
$280,000
20th
$260,000
21st
$240,000
22nd
$224,000
23rd
$208,000
24th
$192,000
25th
$176,000
26th
$160,000
27th
$154,000
28th
$148,000
29th
$142,000
30th
$136,000
31st
$130,000
32nd
$124,000
33rd
$118,000
34th
$113,000
35th
$108,000
36th
$103,000
37th
$98,000
38th
$94,000
39th
$90,000
40th
$86,000
41st
$82,000
42nd
$78,000
43rd
$74,000
44th
$70,000
45th
$66,000
46th
$62,000
47th
$58,000
48th
$54,800
49th
$52,000
50th
$50,400
51st
$49,200
52nd
$48,000
53rd
$47,200
54th
$46,400
55th
$46,000
56th
$45,600
57th
$45,200
58th
$44,800
59th
$44,400
60th
$44,000
61st
$43,600
62nd
$43,200
63rd
$42,800
64th
$42,400
65th
$42,000
66th
$41,600
67th
$41,200
68th
$40,800
Again, as a signature event, we see the payout and prize money for the 68 players who teed it up this week (it was 69 before Hideki Matsuyama withdrew before his tee time in the first round) at Quail Hollow. The top three finishers will all clear seven figures this week while every player who finishes 36th or better will make six figures -- which means more than half of the Wells Fargo field will see that type of payday.
With this type of money on the line in addition to the tough test that the golf course offered this week, it feels like this was absolutely a worthy and heavy-hitting tune-up before next week's PGA Championship at Valhalla in Kentucky.