Wells Fargo Championship payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

How much prize money is one the line at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship?

By Cody Williams

Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round
Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round / Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages
The Wells Fargo Championship has become one of the flagship events on the PGA Tour, which made it an obvious choice for a limited-field signature event during the 2024 season. But unlike some of the other signature events before it, this trip to Quail Hollow this week gave us what we've been looking for in these elevated tournaments featuring all of the top golfers on the PGA Tour.

Not only was Quail Hollow playing extremely difficult with its length and windy, wet conditions (the latter more so earlier in the week) but the cream of the crop separated themselves. Entering Sunday's final round, it was two of the game's biggest stars battling at the top of the leaderboard. Xander Schauffele held the 54-hole lead looking to go wire-to-wire, but Rory McIlroy made a big moving day charge to be just one stroke behind Xander.

And in the heart of the final round with Schauffele not making any big move, Rory made his push and pulled ahead of his playing partner on Sunday in Charlotte. Then it became a question of how they would handle the Green Mile and a tough finish.

In the end, though, it would all be worth it with the 2024 Wells Fargo prize money on the line. How much is the purse this week Quail Hollow and what does the payout look like for every player, though? Let's take a look.

Wells Fargo Championship purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will receive a massive $3.6 million in prize money for their victory at Quail Hollow. With this long golf course and the wind whipping throughout the week, they'll have earned every penny. So will every other player who is looking for their share of the $20 million purse that has become standard for signature events this season on the PGA Tour. The test put forth at this event, however, makes it seem more worthy of that type of payout than most.

Wells Fargo Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Here is the full payout breakdown at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship with the prize money for every finishing place in the tournament.

Finishing Position

Wells Fargo Championship Prize Money

Winner

$3.6 million

2nd

$2.16 million

3rd

$1.36 million

4th

$960,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$720,000

7th

$670,000

8th

$620,000

9th

$580,000

10th

$540,000

11th

$500,000

12th

$460,000

13th

$420,000

14th

$380,000

15th

$360,000

16th

$340,000

17th

$320,000

18th

$300,000

19th

$280,000

20th

$260,000

21st

$240,000

22nd

$224,000

23rd

$208,000

24th

$192,000

25th

$176,000

26th

$160,000

27th

$154,000

28th

$148,000

29th

$142,000

30th

$136,000

31st

$130,000

32nd

$124,000

33rd

$118,000

34th

$113,000

35th

$108,000

36th

$103,000

37th

$98,000

38th

$94,000

39th

$90,000

40th

$86,000

41st

$82,000

42nd

$78,000

43rd

$74,000

44th

$70,000

45th

$66,000

46th

$62,000

47th

$58,000

48th

$54,800

49th

$52,000

50th

$50,400

51st

$49,200

52nd

$48,000

53rd

$47,200

54th

$46,400

55th

$46,000

56th

$45,600

57th

$45,200

58th

$44,800

59th

$44,400

60th

$44,000

61st

$43,600

62nd

$43,200

63rd

$42,800

64th

$42,400

65th

$42,000

66th

$41,600

67th

$41,200

68th

$40,800

Again, as a signature event, we see the payout and prize money for the 68 players who teed it up this week (it was 69 before Hideki Matsuyama withdrew before his tee time in the first round) at Quail Hollow. The top three finishers will all clear seven figures this week while every player who finishes 36th or better will make six figures -- which means more than half of the Wells Fargo field will see that type of payday.

With this type of money on the line in addition to the tough test that the golf course offered this week, it feels like this was absolutely a worthy and heavy-hitting tune-up before next week's PGA Championship at Valhalla in Kentucky.

