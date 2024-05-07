Wells Fargo Championship 2024 picks and best bets for PGA Tour golf this week
After a couple of relatively quiet weeks on the PGA Tour, the big boys are back with one week until the PGA Championship as they head to famed Quail Hollow in Charlotte, NC for the Wells Fargo Championship. This will be a signature event with a 69-man field and no cut. Perhaps more importantly for our Wells Fargo Championship pick, the board has opened up because Scottie Scheffler is not in the field due to the birth of his child (sincere congratulations, by the way).
Full disclosure, I was ready to have a full investment in Ludvig Åberg on this card. With how he's playing and how his game should ideally fit Quail Hollow, it was a smash spot. But he's withdrawn from this field with a minor knee injury, so that's one play that's off the board. Where do we pivot now with our Wells Fargo Championship picks?
Hopefully we pivot to winners! We've been blanked two weeks in a row and need some big-time work to get back in the green. This is a great tournament and venue where we have a lot of history, though, so it's the right spot to do it. So with that, let's dive into our Wells Fargo Championship expert picks and best bets for the signature event at Quail Hollow this week.
Golf betting record in 2024 through Texas: 13-96-0, -27.93 Units (1-38 on outrights and longshots | -4.6 units at CJ CUP Byron Nelson)
Wells Fargo Championship PGA Tour expert picks: Winner, Top 10 and One and Done
Top 10 pick for the Wells Fargo Championship: Max Homa (+200)
It's not necessarily been the start to the 2024 season for Max Homa, or at least it hadn't been until The Masters. But Homa showed some real moxie with his best major performance to date with a competitive T3 finish. I'm not scared off by the letdown the next week at RBC Heritage, though, especially when it comes to Quail Hollow. Not only did Homa trend to gain 6.3 strokes ball striking at Augusta after gaining with the putter in four prior starts, but he's dominated at this event with a win and a T8 finish last year where he's gained strokes heavily in every category. This place suits him and I think Homa is leveled up for major season, which makes this a great fit for a strong showing.
Winner pick for the Wells Fargo Championship (0.5 Units): Hideki Matsuyama (+3500, FanDuel)
What's not to like about Hideki Matsuyama this week as we go to Quail Hollow? He simply checks all of the boxes you're looking for. He's eighth in this field over the last 20 rounds in SG: Approach (0.68), second in SG: Around the Green (0.66), fourth in bogey avoidance, the best in 450-500-yard Par 4 scoring, and obviously won at Riviera earlier this year, a strong comp for Quail Hollow. His record at the Wells Fargo is a bit shallow and sporadic, but he did finish T5 here at the 2017 PGA Championship. I think we see him contend in the form he's in as he's seemed primed for a huge week for quite some time now.
One and Done pick for the Wells Fargo Championship: Hideki Matsuyama
I fully believe Matsuyama can win this week, but even if he doesn't, I'm still bullish on what his finish will look like. His game is suited to play this course extremely well, especially in his current form, and in a signature event, we have to take someone who looks destined to finish near the top of the leaderboard.
Wells Fargo Championship picks: More best bets for PGA Tour this week
Wyndham Clark to finish Top 5 at the Wells Fargo Championship (+275)
Yeah, we're definitely taking the defending champion at Quail Hollow at this number. Clark struggled and missed the cut in his debut at The Masters, but bounced right back at the RBC Heritage for a T3 the following week. He's been a stud all season long with back-to-back runner-up finishes behind Scottie Scheffler at the API and THE PLAYERS Championship and is an ideal fit for this course. His length off the tee is where it starts, but he's also 15th in this field on approach over the last 16 rounds and gaining strokes in both short game categories. He may not win, but he'll be in the mix.
Akshay Bhatia to finish Top 20 at the Wells Fargo Championship (+130)
Akshay Bhatia may have just simply arrived at this point. The young lefty got a bit win to get into The Masters and then showed decently in his debut with a T35 before then turning around and finishing T18 at the RBC Heritage. Over his last 12 rounds, he's third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and Strokes Gained: Total in this field and has gained in every category over that span. He's leveled up and, after a T43 here last year, getting plus odds for just a Top 20 in a 69-man field feels like too much value.
Will Zalatoris to finish Top 10 at the Wells Fargo Championship (+300)
It feels like oddsmakers and bettors alike are worried about the Will Zalatoris WD last week. I'm not. Had he played at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, that would've been playing five straight weeks. It feels more like a maintenance issue than anything long-term to worry about as he still returns from the back injury. Meanwhile, Zalatoris is gaining 0.76 strokes on approach over his last 20 rounds and absolutely thrives in major championship-type fields and major-type venues, which this is. It feels like a steal to get him at this number for only a Top 10 when he could legitimatley contend.
Longshot pick to win the Wells Fargo Championship (0.1 Units): Brendon Todd (+20000, FanDuel)
Brendon Todd checks precisely none of the tee-to-green boxes that you're really looking for at Quail Hollow, save for maybe around-the-green play. And yet, he has a T8 and T18 finish here in his last two starts. He putts the lights out at this tournament and, with that and his approach play looking solid as gainers over his last few outings this season, I think he could putt his way onto the leaderboard again this week.