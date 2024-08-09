Were he not a robot, Russell Wilson comment could be perceived as shot at Kenny Pickett
By Kinnu Singh
During the NFL Draft process, no detail is overlooked. Each player selected is a multi-million-dollar decision that could prove to be the difference between winning a Super Bowl or getting fired. With those stakes, even the most infinitesimal factors are weighed in.
Every once in a while, the NFL world overanalyzes details and becomes fixated on something that is largely meaningless — such as the size of a quarterback's hands.
Hand size dominated the quarterback conversation before the 2022 NFL Draft, when top quarterback prospect Kenny Pickett's hands were measured to be 8½ inches, smallest among all active quarterbacks. The Pittsburgh Steelers took a chance on Pickett despite concerns regarding his hand size, but the quarterback's tenure in Pittsburgh lasted just two years.
For reasons other than his hands, the Steelers traded Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, instead opting to sign veteran quarterback Russell Wilson as their next starting quarterback this offseason.
Russell Wilson either strokes his own ego or takes a shot at Kenny Pickett
As a 13-year veteran, Wilson is properly trained to talk with the media. At times, his press conferences have been criticized for being too robotic. That robot seemed to have a momentary glitch on Thursday, as Wilson took a moment to subtly remind everyone about Pickett's hands while proudly boasting about his own.
While giving a robotic answer to reporters after training camp practice on Thursday, Wilson oddly brought up the topic of his big hands.
"You know, I think God gives you a gift to throw a ball," Wilson said. "He gave me big hands to throw it."
Is he just proud of his big hands or is he taking a shot at his predecessor? That's up for interpretation.
Coincidentally, hand size was also a major pre-draft conversation for Wilson. The Wisconsin quarterback drew buzz before the 2012 NFL Draft after his hands were measured at 10¼ inches at the 2012 NFL Scouting Combine. Wilson still has the largest hands among all active quarterbacks.
Unfortunately for Wilson, large hands don't necessarily translate to good quarterback play.
The Buffalo Bills used their first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft to select quarterback EJ Manuel, who was measured to have the biggest hands (10⅜ inches) at the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine. Afterwards, former Bills head coach Doug Marrone explained that the team's research suggested quarterbacks with big hands would succeed in bad weather.
That theory didn't lead Buffalo to much success, and it was a slightly odd one to begin with. After all, the Bills played in the same division as Tom Brady, who is arguably the greatest cold-weather quarterback of all-time despite having a hand size of 9⅜ inches. Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also dominated at Lambeau Field with a hand size that was identical to Brady.
Interestingly, Steelers quarterback Justin Fields — who is currently pushing Wilson out of his job — has a hand size of 9⅛ inches.