Were refs right to eject Steelers Damontae Kazee for vicious hit on Michael Pittman?
Damontae Kazee led with his shoulder but was the crushing hit may still have been worthy of an ejection.
The Pittsburgh Steelers secondary took multiple blows over the course of just a few plays against the Indianapolis Colts. Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered an injury shortly after Damontae Kazee was ejected for a brutal hit on Michael Pittman.
There's no debating the Fitzpatrick injury. It just sucks to see. But the Kazee ejection was the subject of discussion on social media once the NFL Network broadcast showed replays.
Just about every ref on the field threw their flag after Kazee crunched Pittman while he laid out to try to make a catch. The first wave of concern was for Pittman, who remained on the ground in obvious distress. Fortunately, he was able to walk off the field under his own power. Meanwhile, the officials announced a personal foul and ejection for Kazee.
Have a look for yourself:
Should Damontae Kazee have been ejected for his hit on Michael Pittman?
Further replays showed more detail about Kazee's approach. While it may have looked like he blasted Pittman with his helmet, the replay showed he led with his shoulder.
Does that mean the refs got this one wrong? Not necessarily.
The refs didn't eject Kazee for targeting or leading with his helmet. They penalized him and ejected him for unnecessary roughness.
The issue isn't whether he led with his helmet or shoulder. The issue is that Pittman was the epitome of a defenseless receiver. Kazee also made contact with Pittman's helmet in a dangerous manner.
In that sense, the ejection was justified.
Pittman was evaluated for a concussion after the hit. He was officially ruled out by the Colts. His day finished with four catches for 78 yards.
Kazee was Pittsburgh's leading tackler in the game before his ejection with five tackles, including four solo takedowns.
With both Kazee and Fitzpatrick out of the game, the Steelers turned to Trenton Thomson and Miles Killebrew at safety the rest of the way.
Fitzpatrick was officially designated as questionable to return.