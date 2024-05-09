West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton: Championship TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Both West Bromwich Albion and Southampton had suffered three defeats in a row before they won on the final day of the Championship season. West Brom beat Preston 3-0 thanks to goals from Alex Mowatt, Kyle Bartley and Darnell Furlong. Southampton defeated Leeds United -who are also in the playoffs- 2-1 with Adam Armstrong and Will Smallbone finding the back of the net.
West Brom were last in the Premier League during the 2020-21 season. They started the season with Slaven Bilic -who had got them promoted in the previous campaign- but he was then replaced by Sam Allardyce. This relegation was the first of Allardyce's managerial career.
Southampton were relegated from the Premier League last season when they finished bottom of the division. They had three managers in charge across that campaign — Ralph Hassenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles.
Unfortunately, from a USMNT perspective Daryl Dike will not feature in this match as he is out with another lengthy Achilles tendon injury -- which he suffered back in February. Dike managed just four appearances in the Championship this season.
West Brom must make home advantage count this weekend as they will travel to Southampton next week for the second leg. They will play either Norwich City or Leeds in the Final.
West Bromwich Albion lineup predictions
- Alex Palmer
- Darnell Furlong
- Kyle Bartley
- Cedric Kipre
- Conor Townsend
- Okay Yokuslu
- Alex Mowatt
- Tom Fellows
- Grady Diangana
- Mikey Johnston
- Brandon Thomas-Asante
Southampton lineup predictions
- Alex McCarthy
- Kyle Walker-Peters
- Taylor Harwood-Bellis
- Jan Bednarek
- Jack Stephens
- William Smallbone
- Flynn Downes
- Ryan Manning
- Adam Armstrong
- Joe Aribo
- Che Adams
How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton in the Championship playoffs
- Date: Sunday, May. 12
- Start Time: 09:15 a.m. ET
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: The Hawthorns
- TV info: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Supporters can watch this Championship match on ESPN+.