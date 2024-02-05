West Ham vs. Arsenal live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League live
West Ham United host Arsenal in the Premier League this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Arsenal threw the Premier League title race wide open after defeating Liverpool 3-1 last weekend. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard saw off the Reds. This could be the Gunners' year if they can surpass Jurgen Kopp's side — who are still two points clear at the top of the division — and fend off the threat that Manchester City still pose.
The Gunners came so close last season but ultimately City pipped them at the post. Mikel Arteta's side had three successive draws at the end of the last campaign which ultimately cost them the title. One of those draws was against West Ham United who they face this weekend.
The match will see Declan Rice return to the London Stadium for the second time. He played in the Gunners' 3-1 defeat by the Hammers in the EFL Cup earlier this season. West Ham have also defeated Arsenal in the league this campaign as they won 2-0 just after Christmas. Goals from Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos — against his former side — saw off Arteta's team that day.
West Ham are not on the best run of form, as they have not won in their last four games. New signing Kalvin Phillips has looked rusty after not playing for Manchester City. The midfielder has made two mistakes that have led to goals in his first two matches for the Hammers.
On current form, this should be a straightforward win for Arsenal. However, anything can happen in a London derby and West Ham will be relishing the opportunity to do the treble over their local rivals.
How to watch West Ham United vs. Arsenal in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 11
- Start Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: London Stadium
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.