West Ham vs. Aston Villa live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
West Ham United host Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
West Ham United had an emphatic 5-0 (5-1 on aggregate) win over SC Freiburg in the Europa League this week. Mohammed Kudus scored a brace -- which included a fantastic finish after dribbling through the German's defense.
Kudus has now scored 15 goals and made five assists in 36 games in all competitions this season. He has been the Hammers' star since he joined the club from Ajax last summer.
Lucas Paqueta, Aaron Cresswell and Jarrod Bown also got on the scoresheet against Freiburg. David Moyes' side will face Bayer Leverkusen — who are top of the Bundesliga — in the next round.
Aston Villa were also in action this week as they beat Ajax 4-0 in the Europa Conference League. Ollie Watkins scored their first goal but then had to be substituted with a knee injury. It will be a big blow for Villa and England if Watkins is to miss some games with this problem.
Leon Baily, Jhon Duran and Moussa Diaby got Villa's other goals against Ajax and they will face Lille in the quarter-finals.
Unai Emery's priority will be to make sure his side finishes in the top four of the Premier League. They are currently fourth but Tottenham Hotspur — who they lost 4-0 to last time out — are hot on their heels.
West Ham are seventh in the division but 12 points below Villa. They came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Burnley in their last Premier League game. Paqueta and Danny Ings got on the scoresheet to rescue a point for the Hammers.
Moyes' side will need to make sure their domestic form picks up as qualifying for Europe for next season will likely come through the league. Getting past Leverkusen in the quarter-finals of the Europa League will be a tough ask.
How to watch West Ham vs. Aston Villa in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Mar. 17
- Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: London Stadium
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.