West Ham United vs. Bayer Leverkusen live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Europa League online
West Ham United host Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga for the first time in their history after defeating Werder Bremen 5-0 last weekend. The club were nicknamed Neverkusen but it would be more fitting to call them 'Neverlusen' as they are still undefeated this season.
Florian Wirtz scored a hat-trick against Werder and he is their danger man. In 41 games this campaign he has scored 17 times and made 18 assists.
A lot of credit must go to their manager Xabi Alonso who has worked miracles at the club. He was linked with taking over at Liverpool and Bayern Munich. However, he has opted to stay at Leverkusen and build on his success.
Alonso will be leading them in the Champions League next season but he could still win the Europa League with them this year. They are currently 2-0 up on West Ham United thanks to goals from Jonas Hoffmann and Victor Boniface in the first leg.
Leverkusen are one of the favorites for the Europa League and this season they could complete a historic treble. They face Kaiserslautern in the DFB-Pokal final as well.
They take on a West Ham United side this Thursday who won the Europa Conference League last year. However, some fans are still not happy with their manager. Despite his success in Europe, their are sections of supporters who are not happy with David Moyes' style of play.
The Hammers are currently eighth in the Premier League and lost 2-0 to Fulham last time out. European soccer is not guaranteed for next season, so Moyes must finish this campaign strongly if he is to keep his job.
The winner of this tie will face either AS Roma or AC Milan in the semi-finals.
How to watch West Ham United vs. Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League
- Date: Thursday, Apr. 18
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: London Stadium
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Europa League game live on Paramount+.