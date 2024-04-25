West Ham United vs. Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Here's everything you need to know to watch West Ham United against Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend.
Liverpool's title hopes were all but ended this week as they lost 2-0 to Everton in the Merseyside derby. They are now three points behind the Premier League leaders Arsenal and Manchester City have games in hand to go top of the division.
It was thought that Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season would galvanize the Reds. However, it now seems to have done the opposite. They did win the EFL Cup but have since been knocked out of the FA Cup and Europa League. Also, their chances of winning the Premier League are now very slim.
The Guardian has reported that, "Liverpool have opened talks with Feyenoord over appointing Arne Slot as their new manager with the 45-year-old keen to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield." Some Liverpool fans may find the links to someone who has not coached in any league higher than the Eredivisie a little underwhelming.
Liverpool face West Ham United this weekend who lost 5-2 to Crystal Palace last time out. When the Reds met the Hammers earlier in the season, Klopp's side won 3-1 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota. Jarrod Bowen got on the scoresheet for West Ham.
West Ham United lineup predictions
- Lukasz Fabianski
- Ben Johnson
- Kurt Zouma
- Angelo Ogbonna
- Emerson
- Tomas Soucek
- Edson Alvarez
- Mohammed Kudus
- James Ward-Prowse
- Lucas Paqueta
- Michail Antonio
Liverpool lineup predictions
- Alisson
- Andy Robertson
- Virgil van Dijk
- Ibrahima Konate
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Alexis Mac Allister
- Dominik Szoboszlai
- Harvey Elliott
- Luis Diaz
- Darwin Nunez
- Mohamed Salah
How to watch West Ham United vs. Liverpool in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, Apr. 27
- Start Time: 07:30 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: London Stadium
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.