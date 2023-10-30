West Ham United vs. Arsenal live stream, schedule preview: Watch EFL Cup online
Declan Rice returns to the London Stadium for the first time as an Arsenal player as Wes Ham United take on the Gunners in the EFL Cup.
Declan Rice will go down as one of West Ham United's greatest-ever players. He starred in the Hammers' midfield and helped them win the Europa Conference League last season.
However, often when players return to the Hammers after leaving, they often get a lot of stick. Frank Lampard, Jermaine Defoe and Paul Ince all suffered tremendous abuse when returning to West Ham with their respective clubs.
A lot of West Ham fans will give Rice a good reception for what he has done for the club. However, there will be sections of the fanbase that will give him stick for joining a London rival in Arsenal.
David Moyes' side also do not go into this game on the best of form, having lost their last three games in all competitions. They currently sit ninth in the Premier League and must take cup competitions seriously, as it could be their only chance of qualifying for European soccer again.
Arsenal on the other hand, have been playing exceptionally and are undefeated in the Premier League. They won their last game 5-0 with Eddie Nketiah scoring a hat-trick.
Mikel Arteta's side have only lost once this season and that was in the Champions League to Lens. However, they followed that result with a 1-0 win over Manchester City. The Gunners are showing that they can be title challengers again but they should also respect the EFL Cup competition.
How to watch West Ham United vs. Arsenal in the EFL Cup
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1
- Start Time: 15:30 ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: London Stadium
- TV info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Fans can watch this EFL Cup fixture live on ESPN.