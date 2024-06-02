What a Packers-Commanders trade for star DT Jonathan Allen could look like
By John Buhler
For a team like the Green Bay Packers, the right move could help them go from a fringe Super Bowl contender into being one of the favorites to come out of the NFC. Right now, I have the Packers in a cluster of teams who are pretty much playoff locks, but are still looking up at the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the season. That all could change if they were to make a big trade.
Tyler Brooke of Heavy.com echoed the sentiments of Andy Herman put out there into the universe on a Bleacher Report live stream in discussing if a trade for Washington Commanders star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was a possibility for Green Bay. Biases aside, there is merit to consider doing this for both parties. Green Bay is in win-now mode, while the Commanders just began rebuilding.
Here is the fairest trade I could come up with over on Over the Cap to get Allen to Titletown USA.
Allen is on the books for roughly $18 million annually over the next two years. Since he is the Commanders' third highest paid player, it will cost the Packers quite the amount of draft capital to pull this deal off. We are looking at a pair of picks each year, including a first-rounder in 2026. This potential deal gets us to within $55,000 of being just about even with Washington needing a bit more.
Let's discuss if this is a deal worth doing for both parties and what any potential holdups could be.
How Green Bay Packers get Washington Commanders DT Jonathan Allen
Even though the Packers and Commanders are in the same conference, they are at completely different ends of their competitive life cycles. Give it a year or two before Washington is humming under new head coach Dan Quinn. Green Bay sort of hit the reset button last year by moving off Aaron Rodgers in favor of Jordan Love. It worked out wonderfully, as Love is a budding NFL superstar.
While I am sure the bones of this haul I put out there into the world for its enjoyment could be part of a deal that works between both parties, I am not so sure Washington will want to trade Allen just yet. It may be a completely different regime in town, but Allen is one of their best draft picks in recent years. Besides, isn't this the team that traded away Montez Sweat and Chase Young last NFL season?
Even though the dollars and cents sort of make sense, I feel that the easiest way to make a trade work between the Packers and Commanders to get Allen to Green Bay might have to include a player going Washington's way. For a player on Allen's salary, it does put quite the damper onto one team's salary cap. For my money, it will take two or three picks and a worse player than Allen to make it work.
These are the right kind of teams to make a deal like this work, but this was never going to be easy.