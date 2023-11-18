What channel is Alabama playing on today? Time, TV channel and how to watch
The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated a ton of the college football conversation early in the 2023 season but for all the wrong reasons. Jalen Milroe was maddeningly inconsistent, Nick Saban's team appeared a far cry from the dynastic groups we've seen in Tuscaloosa, and it looked like it could be a down year for the Tide. Fast-forward to the Week 12 game against the Chattanooga Mocs and Alabama is very much alive for a College Football Playoff berth.
Milroe has gone from a gigantic question mark to a bonafide weapon for the Crimson Tide. Moreover, the defense remains one of the elites in college football, the weapons have progressed, and now Bama has punched its ticket to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game against Georgia.
All that stands between Alabama and the SEC title bout is the Mocs and then, of course, the Iron Bowl next week.
Though Chattanooga is unlikely to provide a stumbling block for the Crimson Tide, fans will still be wanting to see what the team looks like heading into the always-heated rivalry clash against Auburn and the Georgia game with the SEC and CFP hanging in the balance. But this game isn't on CBS, ESPN proper or any of the normal networks.
So what channel can you find Alabama football? We've got you covered with everything you need to watch the Tide on Saturday, Nov. 18.
What channel is the Alabama football game on today?
Alabama is playing Chattanooga on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ on Saturday for their Week 12 contest, which means that the game is only streaming online. ESPN entered a deal with several programs and conferences this season to air games exclusively on their streaming-only platforms, and this SEC vs. FCS clash was one of the ones that was ultimately included in that deal.
What time does the Alabama game vs. Chattanooga start today?
The Alabama game starts at Noon ET on Saturday to get the day started in the college football world. With no real marquee games on the schedule during the early slate -- even if there are other Top 25 teams in action -- there should be plenty of Crimson Tide fans ready to tune into this game. Or even rival fans hoping to see some signs of weakness that probably won't be there against a team like the Mocs that just can't stack up athletically.
How to watch Alabama football vs. Chattanooga, live stream, and more
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 18 (Week 12)
- Start Time: Noon ET
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa, AL
- TV Channel: ESPN+/SECN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
ESPN+ is available for a subscription based service to watch the Alabama game this week and a ton of other sports content, including college football, college basketball, NHL and much more in addition to docuseries, documentaries and other original content. The subscription is $10.99 per month and there does not appear to be a free trial as of right now. You can also bundle the subscription with one for Disney+ and Hulu for just $14.99 per month, which anyone can tell you is a great deal.