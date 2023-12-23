What channel is the Bills game on today, Dec. 23?
The Buffalo Bills look to extend their winning streak to three games on Saturday, Dec. 23, with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's the game's start time and the channel it will air on.
By Scott Rogust
There is less than a month left in the season remaining before the start of the NFL Playoffs. That means teams still in contention will look to do their best to climb into a favorable position to clinch a playoff spot. When it comes to teams, no team has been hotter than the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills were once on the outside looking in, with a playoff spot feeling less attainable. But since their return from their Week 13 bye, the Bills won against playoff-contending teams in the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys. While they still don't hold a playoff spot entering Week 16, they can increase their odds with a win.
On Saturday, the Bills will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. It is a favorable matchup for the Bills, as the Chargers are without star quarterback Justin Herbert for the rest of the season and have an interim head coach in Giff Smith after the firing of Brandon Staley.
For those wondering what time the game is and where you can watch it, we have all of that information for you below.
What time and channel is the Bills game on today?
The Bills game will be streaming exclusively on Peacock on Saturday, Dec. 23. Kickoff for the Bills vs. Chargers game will take place at 8:00 p.m. ET, live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
As a note, this game won't be on cable or satellite television. Instead, you will have to sign up for a subscription to NBC's streaming service, Peacock.
How to watch NFL games on Peacock for Bills-Chargers
First things first, you will have to head to NBC's Peacock's official website, which you can do by clicking on this link.
From there, you will have two different subscriptions to choose from. The first is Peacock "Premium" which costs $5.99 a month, but does feature commercials. For those who would rather have a membership with a limited number of commercial breaks, you can sign up for "Premium Plus," which costs $11.99 a month.
There are annual subscriptions available if you would prefer to pay in one lump sum. "Premium" costs $59.99 a year, while "Premium Plus" costs $119.99 annually.
Once you provide your information, login credentials, and payment methods, you should be all set to watch the game. For those who want to go directly to the Bills-Chargers channel on Peacock, you can click this link.