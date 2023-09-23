What channel is the Florida game on today, Sept. 23?
The Florida Gators won't be on a traditional television channel in Week 4 against Charlotte. Here's what you need to know to watch the game.
The Florida Gators are fresh off an upset win over Tennessee and looking to add another win to their total in Week 4 of the college football slate.
The Gators earned the No. 25 ranking in the AP poll after knocking off the Volunteers in Gainesville. They're now 2-1 on the season.
Meanwhile, Charlotte opened their season with a win but they've lost their last two games to Maryland and Georgia State.
As you would expect, the Gators are favored by four touchdowns over the 49ers. Florida is expecting a big day, but how can fans watch the game if they're not at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium?
What channel is the Florida game on today, Sept. 23?
If you're flipping through the channels and wondering why you don't see the Florida game today, there's a good reason for that. The game between Florida and Charlotte isn't on traditional television.
Instead, the action will be on ESPN+ and SEC Network+, which is part of the new streaming deal between the SEC and ESPN. Basically, you can only watch the Gators on Saturday on streaming through ESPN+ or with your television service provider log in on SEC Network+
How to watch Florida football on ESPN+ and SEC Network+
If you have an ESPN+ subscription, you can head over there and simply log in to access the live stream of Florida vs. Charlotte. You can purchase an ESPN+ membership for $9.99 per month.
If you have SEC Network through a television service provider, SEC Network+ is a complementary service. That means you can log in with your service provider on espn.com/watch or on the ESPN app to watch the game.
Subscribers to AT&T TV, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, Xfinity TV, YouTube TV, Vidgo and more should have access.