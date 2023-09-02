What channel is Georgia playing on today, Sept. 2?
The Georgia Bulldogs are opening their season on an unconventional channel.
Georgia football pulled off the rare double last year, defending their 2021 national title with another College Football Playoff triumph. Can Kirby Smart and company do it again for a historic three-peat?
The Bulldogs start another title defense in 2023 with a matchup against UT Martin in Week 1 with Carson Beck leading the way for the first time since being named the starting quarterback.
Fans who are eager to watch it all kick off should be aware that they may have to take extra steps to tune in on Saturday.
Georgia's season opener is only available on SEC Network+.
It's important to note that SEC Network+ is not the same as the broadcast channel of the SEC Network.
The SEC Network will be airing Mississippi State vs. Southeastern Louisiana, not Georgia vs. UT Martin. Instead, SEC Network+ is a streaming-only channel via the ESPN app.
What channel is SEC Network+ on DirecTV, Xfinity and more?
Fans who get their TV through DirecTV, Xfinity and other major service providers like AT&T TV, Cox, DIRECTV, and DISH Network do have access to SEC Network+, but not through a traditional TV broadcast.
Just go to the ESPN app and log in with your service provider account. You will be able to watch the game from there.
SEC Network+ live stream for Georgia vs. UT Martin
Here's the link to Watch ESPN for the SEC Network+ live stream of Georgia vs. UT Martin.
This may not be an ideal way to watch Georgia's season opener, but it's something to get used to in the age of streaming video.
It'll be worth it once Beck and the Dawgs are back on your screen and setting the stage for another thrilling Georgia football season.