What channel is the Super Bowl on in 2024? TV info, streaming guide
Here's what channel Super Bowl 58 will be on and the streaming services it will be available on.
By Scott Rogust
This is a bittersweet moment of the year. 32 NFL teams compete for a chance to compete in the Super Bowl to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. It's the biggest game of the year, after all. But that means the NFL season has reached its end, and fans have to wait until next September for football to dominate their weekends.
Entering Conference Championship weekend, the four remaining teams were the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Detroit Lions. The winners of the Ravens vs. Chiefs and 49ers vs. Lions games will win their respective conference championships and make the trip to Las Vegas, Nev., for Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11.
So, what channel is Super Bowl 58 on?
What channel is Super Bowl 58 on?
CBS will be the official home for Super Bowl 58. That means Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call for the biggest game of the year.
Every year, Super Bowl broadcasting rights alternate between CBS, FOX, and NBC in that order. But in 2027, ABC/ESPN will enter the fray with their first Super Bowl since Super Bowl 40 back in 2006.
There will also be an alternate broadcast on Nickelodeon directed toward children who want to watch the game. Noah Eagle will be on the call for Nickelodeon.
Super Bowl 58 streaming guide
One of the main options to stream Super Bowl 58 is through Paramount+, CBS' streaming service. Much like with any streaming service, you will have to subscribe. A basic Paramount+ plan will cost $5.99 a month. There is also the option to subscribe to a Paramount+ and SHOWTIME plan for $11.99. But, the good thing is that both will give you a one-week free trial. So, you can sign up for an account before or on gameday.
Of course, there are other streaming services that will carry CBS. Such services include fuboTV, YouTubeTV, HULU + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.
It's important to note that if you are a Sling TV subscriber, CBS is not included. So you will have to look for other options like the ones listed above.