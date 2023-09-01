What channel is Miami playing on today, Sept. 1?
Here is what channel the Miami Hurricanes will be facing the Miami RedHawks on Friday, Sept. 1.
By John Buhler
The Battle of Miami between the Hurricanes and the RedHawks is going to be off the chain!
If you want to make some money gambling on college football this Friday evening, then just bet on Miami and thank me later for such sage financial advice.
Well, that is because the ACC's Miami Hurricanes will be taking on their namesake in the MAC's Miami RedHawks down in Coral Gables on Friday night. Since college football doesn't believe in ties, Miami is going to win. Also, Miami is going to lose... It is going to be great! But if you can't find a way to get to Hard Rock Stadium between now and sundown, then you may need to figure out how to watch it first.
Fate would have it, that might be slightly challenging, as this game is airing on the ACC Network.
What channel is the ACC Network on DirecTV, Xfinity and more?
To watch the ACC Network on DirecTV, all you need to do is locate Channel 612. For those of you who still live that cable life (I am one of you, too), you can find the ACC Network on Xfinity on Channel 1325, if you live in the ACC footprint and have a Digital Starter package. If you live outside of the ACC footprint, it will be available on other Xfinity markets on the Digital Preferred package. You can get it!
For the Hurricanes, they are looking to build off a disastrous first season down in Coral Gables for former Miami offensive lineman Mario Cristobal. Miami lost more games than it won. This was a team many people foolishly thought could compete for a conference championship, when in fact, they could not even go bowling. Cristobal should be safe after this season, but he has to win some games.
As for the RedHawks, Miami (OH) did play in a bowl game a season ago. They went 6-7 last year, going 4-4 in conference play. The RedHawks were every bit a middle-of-the-pack team in the MAC a season ago but did play in the tougher of the two divisions, for whatever that is worth. Regardless, this is a big opportunity for them to potentially win the Battle of Miami and send a message to South Florida.
Whether it be all about The U or the house that Big Ben built, somebody named Miami will win tonight.