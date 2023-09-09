What channel is Oklahoma playing on today, Sept. 9?
Oklahoma football welcomes SMU to Norman on Saturday, Sept. 9, but what channel can fans catch the Oklahoma game on today?
The Oklahoma Sooners opened up the 2023 season absolutely blasting Arkansas State to the tune of a 73-0 blowout. For fans in Norman who were soured on the Sooners after Brent Venables' first season with the program, it felt good to see them dominate, even against one of the worst FBS teams in college football.
In Week 2, the level of competition steps up dramatically. While Oklahoma will still be at home in Norman, they'll take on an SMU Mustangs team that looked equally explosive in their season opener. The Sooners are heavy favorites, but this game could be a big one, especially for those looking for OU to prove itself.
This will be a huge matchup for Dillon Gabriel as well. The former UCF quarterback battled injuries for much of last season, but also left meat on the bone far too often when he was healthy. Now with Jackson Arnold in the program, there will be fans calling for Gabriel's benching if he struggles. More importantly, though, Venables' trademark defense will be under the microscope against a fierce SMU offense.
Oklahoma fans, however, might be searching their channel guides for the game and not seeing the game on their directory. So what channel is the Oklahoma game on today? Let's take a look.
What channel is the Oklahoma game on today, Sept. 9?
The Oklahoma vs. SMU game will be broadcast on ESPN+ today, meaning that you won't find it on a traditional cable or network TV channel. Fans will have to stream the game using the ESPN-based provider and service to watch the Sept. 9 Week 2 game. That might not be something that any OU fans were expecting to deal with, though. So we have you covered with how to watch the action on ESPN+.
How to watch Oklahoma football on ESPN+
Fans must sign up for an ESPN+ subscription through the app. The cheapest plan for streaming through the service comes in at $9.99 per month with a lot of live sports action and programming available to subscribers. Fans can then stream the game through the ESPN+ app or website on any mobile device, computer or even on a Smart TV.
For Oklahoma fans, it's a better experience than the PPV game against Army a few years ago, but it is a different way to watch than flipping to a normal cable channel.