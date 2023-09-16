What channel is Oregon playing on today, Sept. 16?
Oregon is facing off with Hawaii in Week 2 with a matchup on everyone's favorite hard-to-access network. We've got everything you need to watch the Ducks and Rainbow Warriors.
Oregon football had a bit of a scare last week on the road against Texas Tech. They got out of Lubbock with a 38-30 victory but it was far from pretty.
They'll be happy to be back in the friendly confines of Autzen in Week 3, welcoming Hawaii to town.
The Rainbow Warriors opened the college football season with two tough losses to Vanderbilt and Stanford but they got their first win last week against Albany. They're hoping to keep the Ducks uncomfortable on Saturday.
What channel is Oregon playing on today vs. Hawaii?
Oregon is playing on the Pac-12 Network this week against Hawaii
Since the Ducks opened the season against Portland State on the conference network, there is a chance this is their final appearance before leaving for the Big Ten. Each Pac-12 school is obligated to have as many network appearances as out-of-conference home games. Oregon has two and this is their second appearance.
What channel is Pac-12 Network on DirecTV, Xfinity, Spectrum and more
Channel listings may be different in different locations. It's always a good idea to check your local listings for an accurate idea of what channel to tune to. However, these are the publicly-available listings for some of the biggest television service providers out there.
- Xfinity: Channel 1329
- Dish: Channel 406/409
- Frontier: Channel 591
- Spectrum: Check your local guide
- Cox: Check your local guide
You won't find the Pac-12 Network on DirecTV.
Pac-12 Network live stream for Oregon vs. Hawaii
A live stream of Saturday's game is available online via the Pac-12's official website. However, you will have to sign in with a login from an active TV service provider.
Cord cutters and DirecTV subscribers can utilize Fubo TV's free seven-day trial to watch the game.
Oregon has to take care of business against Hawaii before they can look ahead to next week's exciting matchup with Colorado at Autzen.