What channel is Penn State playing on today, Sept. 9?
The Penn State Nittany Lions are facing off with Delaware on Saturday, but the game isn't on traditional television.
Penn State opened the 2023 college football season with a victory over West Virginia, 38-15. In Week 2, they're looking to keep their record clean with a lopsided matchup against Delaware.
Drew Allar and company will take the field for a 12:00 p.m. ET matchup with the Fightin' Blue Hens.
Fans who are looking to tune in on conventional television may be wondering where the game is.
What channel is Penn State playing on today vs. Delaware?
The Nittany Lions are battling Delaware at Beaver Stadium, but if you won't be there on the day, you can find the game streaming on Peacock.
Peacock is the streaming arm of NBC. They got into the college football streaming game via Notre Dame simulcasts beginning in 2021. With NBC's TV partnership with the Big Ten starting in 2023, the streamer will also carry eight Big Ten games per season on streaming exclusively.
How to stream Penn State football on Peacock
It's not hard to stream the game on Peacock with your mobile device, computer or smart TV. Just go to PeacockTV.com or download the Peacock app. From there, you'll have to subscribe with plans starting at $5.99 per month.
Is it a pain to have to subscribe to yet another streaming service just to watch your favorite college football team? Yes, absolutely. But that's the nature of sports and television these days.
On the plus side, Peacock is a relatively cheap subscription that comes with movies and TV shows to enjoy as well.
Next week's game between No. 8 Washington and Michigan State will also be streamed exclusively on Peacock but the remainder of the schedule has yet to be announced.