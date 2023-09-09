What channel is Tennessee playing on today, Sept. 9?
The Tennessee Volunteers are taking on the Austin Peay Governors in Week 2.
No. 9 Tennessee opened the 2023 college football season with a blowout victory over Virginia. Week 2 brings a new opponent in Austin Peay.
The Volunteers were sizable favorites over the Cavaliers and they're in an even more advantageous position against the Governors. Oddsmakers have Austin Peay as a 48-point underdog.
So it's clear Joe Milton and Tennessee should be able to build off of last week's performance. How can fans watch them do that on Saturday?
What channel is Tennessee playing on today vs. Austin Peay
If you struggle to find the Tennessee game on TV today, don't be shocked. Traditional television isn't carrying the game. You won't find it on ESPN or SEC Network.
Instead, Tennessee and Austin Peay are kicking off on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Those are streaming-only channels.
What channel is ESPN+ and SECN+ on DirecTV?
There is no DirecTV channel for ESPN+ or SECN+. Instead, you will have to watch the game through the ESPN app on your mobile or smart device.
On the plus side, subscribers to DirecTV along with Verizon Fios, Cox, XfinityDISH and other service providers who have access to SEC Network can access SEC Network+ through the ESPN app. Even subscribers to cable alternatives like FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV can authenticate on the ESPN app to watch.
Tennessee vs. Austin Peay live stream on ESPN+ and SECN+
If you subscribe to ESPN+ or have a valid login for a TV service provider, you can head over to Watch ESPN and tune in to SEC Network+.
Will Tennessee be tempted to look ahead to next week's road trip to Florida? Will Austin Peay turn out to be a surprise threat? You can only find out on ESPN+ or SEC Network+ at 5:00 p.m. ET.