The USC Trojans are opening the 2023 college football season in Week 0 with a matchup against San Jose State at the Coliseum.
USC football ended the 2022 college football season with a bad taste in their mouth. They lost the Pac-12 Championship Game to Utah then blew a lead to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.
Coming into 2023, the Trojans are eager to change the narrative and prove they're capable of contending for a national title with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at the helm.
It all starts on Saturday against the San Jose State Spartans.
What channel is the USC game on today?
The USC game today is on...the Pac-12 Network.
The Trojans are contractually obligated to appear on Pac-12 Network twice this season and they're getting those appearances out of the way early. The Week 0 game against San Jose State is on the network as well as the Week 1 outing against Nevada.
On the plus side, that should be it for the Trojans and the Pac-12 Network for the rest of time. They certainly won't be on it next year when they move to the Big Ten.
What channel is Pac-12 Network on DirecTV, Xfinity and more?
Channel numbers may differ but here are the channel listings for major television service providers:
- Xfinity: Channel 1329
- Dish: Channel 406/409
- Frontier: Channel 591
- Spectrum: Check your local guide
- Cox: Check your local guide
Unfortunately for DirecTV customers, the Pac-12 Network is not available.
Pac-12 Network live stream for USC vs. San Jose State
If your television service provider doesn't carry Pac-12 Network, you've got options!
Fubo TV has a nifty seven-day free trial that's a perfect way to tune in without a major financial commitment.
You can also find the network on Sling TV.
It may be a pain to watch if you don't already have the channel, but it'll be worth it to tune in to watch USC open what could be a magical season.