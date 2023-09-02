What channel is USC playing on today, Sept. 2?
The USC Trojans opened the 2023 college football season in Week 0 with a victory over San Jose State, 56-28. Now they turn their sights on Nevada at the Coliseum.
While Lincoln Riley's offense rolled through the Spartans, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch faced plenty of criticism for giving up 28 points in the opener. The Trojans will be looking for a more consistent showing in Week 1.
And of course, fans will want to watch it all unfold.
Yup, USC is on the Pac-12 Network.
Fans who are sick of having to find ways to watch their team play on the Pac-12 Network can celebrate though. USC was obligated to have two games on the network this season and this is the second one in the first two weeks of play. So there is a very good chance the Trojans will not play another game on the Pac-12 Network ever again.
What channel is Pac-12 Network on DirecTV, Xfinity and more?
Channel listings may differ from locaiton to location, so it's always best to check your local listings. However, here are the publicly listed channel numbers for Pac-12 Network for some major service providers.
- Xfinity: Channel 1329
- Dish: Channel 406/409
- Frontier: Channel 591
- Spectrum: Check your local guide
- Cox: Check your local guide
DirecTV does not carry the network.
Pac-12 Network live stream for USC vs. Nevada
You can watch the Pac-12 Network live stream online via the Pac-12's official website. But you will need to log in with a television service provider.
If you're looking for an alternative way to watch, Fubo TV has a nifty seven-day free trial with the network available to watch along with
You can also find it on Sling TV with a sports package. However, those who subcribe to YouTube TV or Hulu + Live are out of luck.