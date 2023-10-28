What channel is USC playing on today, Oct. 28?
The USC Trojans look to bounce back from two straight losses on the road at Cal in Week 9 of college football.
The wheels are falling off for the USC Trojans. Caleb Williams came into the 2023 college football season not only hoping to repeat as the Heisman Trophy winner, but to lead Lincoln Riley's team to the College Football Playoff.
That has all fallen apart. After a 6-0 start in LA, the Trojans have lost back-to-back games at Notre Dame and against their Pac-12 nemesis of late, Utah, at home a week ago. Now, the Playoff hopes are done and Williams is no longer the favorite to win the Heisman. But the season wages forward and many are curious how USC will bounce back.
Riley's team will have a great chance on Saturday in Week 9 as they go on the road to face a struggling Cal Golden Bears team. But fans might be wondering what channel the USC game is on today. We have you covered.
What channel is USC playing on today vs. Cal? Announcers, TV schedule
USC's game at Cal today will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. After two straight marquee spots on the TV schedule, the Trojans will now be on the conference's exclusive network on Saturday, Oct. 28. Ted Robinson and Yogi Roth, two familiar voices for Pac-12 faithful, will be the announcers for the game between the Trojans and Golden Bears.
What channel is Pac-12 Network on DirecTV, Dish, Spectrum and Xfinity?
TV Provider
Channel Number
DirecTV
Does Not Carry Pac-12 Network
DISH
406 or 409
Spectrum
Check your local guide
Xfinity
1329
Unfortunately, DirecTV does not carry Pac-12 Network, so subscribers to the satellite TV provider will not have access to today's USC game. For Spectrum customers, you should check the Spectrum website for your local listings and guide to find the game by entering your zip code.
USC football 2023 schedule and results
- Aug. 26: vs. San Jose State - W, 56-28
- Sept. 2: vs. Nevada - W, 66-14
- Sept. 9: vs. Stanford - W, 56-10
- Sept. 23: at Arizona State - W, 42-28
- Sept. 30: at Colorado - W, 48-41
- Oct. 7: vs. Arizona - W, 43-41 (3OT)
- Oct. 14: at Notre Dame - L, 48-20
- Oct. 21: vs. Utah - L, 34-32
- Oct. 28: at California
- Nov. 4: vs. Washington
- Nov. 11: at Oregon
- Nov. 18: vs. UCLA
As mentioned, USC enters the Cal game with two straight losses. And really, this is their only respite for the rest of the season.
The Trojans finish the year with games against the top two teams in the Pac-12, Washington and Oregon, before the season finale in a rivalry game against UCLA. There's a chance that, with what we've seen from USC to this point, that things go even further south to close the season given the brutality of this finishing stretch.