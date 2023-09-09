What channel is Washington playing on today, Sept. 9?
The Washington Huskies are battling the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes in Week 2.
No. 8 Washington opened the 2023 college football season with an emphatic victory over Boise State. Quarterback Michael Penix announced his Heisman Trophy candidacy while the Huskies at large made their case to rise into the Top 10 of the AP poll.
Next up, the Huskies will take on Tulsa as they continue the march to conference play.
The Golden Hurricane blew out Arkansas Pine-Bluff in their week matchup but they're 34-point underdogs to Washington in Week 2.
How can fans of both Washington and Tulsa watch the game?
What channel is Washington playing on today vs. Tulsa?
Washington is playing on the Pac-12 Network this week.
This is the first of two contractually-obligated appearances on the network for the Huskies this year. That means they'll have to be on again at some other point this season as well.
What channel is Pac-12 Network on DirecTV, Xfinity, Spectrum and more
Channel listings will vary from place to place. So your best bet is to always check your local listings. However, these are the publicly listed channels for Pac-12 Network on some of the biggest service providers.
- Xfinity: Channel 1329
- Dish: Channel 406/409
- Frontier: Channel 591
- Spectrum: Check your local guide
- Cox: Check your local guide
DirecTV does not carry the network. So DirecTV customers, sorry you're out of luck.
Pac-12 Network live stream for Washington vs. Tulsa
The Pac-12 Network live stream is available online via the Pac-12's official website. You still have to sign in with a valid service provider log in though.
If you have cut the cable or happen to subscribe to DirecTV, you can take advantage of Fubo TV's free seven-day trial to watch the Pac-12 Network.
Washington won't want to get caught looking ahead to next week's road trip to Michigan State and Huskies fans won't want to get caught without a way to watch Week 2 action. Now you should be all set.