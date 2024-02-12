What color was the Gatorade bath in Super Bowl 2024?
The gamblers, both generate and degenerate, need to know — what color was the Gatorade bath for Super Bowl-winning head coach, TK?
By Ian Levy
Over the years the Super Bowl has become an all-consuming cultural edifice and every aspect of the event has become a conversation point, even the ones that have nothing to do with the actual game — How good was the halftime show? Who were the surprise guests? What were the best commercials? Who won the coin toss? How long did they stretch out the national anthem? What color was the Gatorade the winning team used to soak their head coach?
For those who like to put a little financial investment into the answers, you can also place bets on several of those points, including the last three. This year you could bet on eight different options for the Gatorade bath — purple, red, yellow, green, blue, orange, clear or no gatorade bath.
Going back to Super Bowl 35, orange has been the most likely outcome, appearing five times. Clear, blue and no Gatorade bath have each happened four times. Andy Reid of the Chiefs was doused in purple Gatorade last year after leading the Chiefs to a win over the Eagles, the first time purple was used in more than a decade. So what did Andy Reid get hit with this year?
The Chiefs were able to win their second straight Super Bowl, and third in six years. Kansas City had a target on their back all year, and were able to come through despite needing to win road playoff games for the first time in their brief dynasty.
As for Reid, he was hit with purple gatorade again this season. Why mess with a good thing?