What does Florida State need to make the College Football Playoff?
Despite the unbeaten record and ACC title, Florida State will need some favors from the College Football Playoff selection committee if they want to get in.
After outlasting Louisville in the ACC Championship, Florida State has been able to finish a perfect season. While in a normal year, an undefeated ACC conference champion would be a lock for the playoff, this is no ordinary season. Alabama and Texas are lurking to steal the Seminoles' spot in the playoff.
Florida State is in danger of losing their playoff spot because the offense hasn't recovered since losing their star QB Jordan Travis in their game against North Alabama.
Still, the Seminoles have been able to stay undefeated and have a case for the playoff after Championship Saturday. It's clear though that Florida State might need some leeway from the CFP if they want to make the playoff.
While Florida State is undefeated, the team will need some help from the selection committee if they want to get into the playoff. Some members of the selection committee might decide to pick Alabama or Texas over the Seminoles due to the fact that clearly the FSU offense isn't the same without Jordan Travis.
While Florida State will most likely have an extremely tough road to winning the semifinals, it's probably right to put the Seminoles in the playoff. Yes, Michigan or Washington will most likely have their way with them but it's only right that an undefeated Power Five champion has a chance to win the national title.
At the end of the day, one of Alabama, Texas, and Florida State will not feel justified in their ranking. Still, it would be criminal for Florida State to be left out with them having an undefeated season. The Seminoles didn't lose to any team this season, played a Power Five schedule, and should be rewarded for that. But then again, no one outside of the selection committee will make that ruling.