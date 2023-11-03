What does the term hot stove mean in MLB history?
Hot Stove season is officially upon us. But what does the term "Hot Stove" mean and what are its origins.
By Curt Bishop
With the World Series finally complete, it is time for Hot Stove season.
Soon, we will start to see some movement in terms of trades and free agency. Some players may be signing some lucrative deals with new teams. Some of those teams may also be working on creating the perfect package to acquire a superstar.
But with the Hot Stove season finally upon us, there is but one question.
What does the term "Hot Stove" mean?
Obviously, it refers to the time of year when teams are negotiating contracts with players and/or making trades after the World Series has reached its end and there is no baseball again until late February.
But what does the term actually mean? Well, fortunately we have the answer.
What does "Hot Stove" mean?
The term "Hot Stove" dates back to the early days of baseball. Hot Stove season actually referred to winter baseball leagues. These leagues were called "Hot Stove leagues." Players would compete in these leagues to stay in shape by still playing the game they loved, while also keeping warm with actual hot stoves.
As time rolled on, the term took on a similar, yet slightly different meaning. As described by Major League Baseball, it became a predecessor to the water cooler. During the winter, fans would sit close to actual hot stoves and discuss their favorite teams.
So, there you have it. This is where the term "Hot Stove" originated in baseball. With teams making key moves in the winter, it certainly makes sense that this time of year would be called Hot Stove season.
While it's cold outside, fans and insiders are commenting on teams and what those teams are doing to try and compete for a World Series title while remaining warm and comfortable.
The offseason is underway, and it should be an exciting one.