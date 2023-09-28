What Euroleague team you should root for based on your favorite NBA team
Are you an NBA fan who has decided to take the journey and watch EuroLeague basketball for the first time for the 2023-24 season? Does rooting for a specific team make you more engaged? Then this is the place for you, your ultimate guide to which EuroLeague team you should root for.
EuroLeague Team you should root for if you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, or the San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
More of the same: Maccabi Tel Aviv
Why? You’re a dynasty. Not the biggest dynasty, but a dynasty nevertheless.
Change of pace: AS Monaco
Why? You’ve realized that the phrase more money more problems is constantly said by people with more money, but fewer problems.
Philadelphia 76ers
More of the same: FC Barcelona
Why? You are always good, but never good enough. You always come up short in the biggest moments. You’re a masochist basketball fan and you embrace it.
Change of pace: Panathinaikos
Why? The Celtics of EuroLeague. It’s traitorous but understandable.
Oklahoma City Thunder
More of the same: Partizan Belgrade
Why? A fun team, led by a dynamic guard, with an inspiring home crowd. You root for teams that check all of these boxes.
Change of pace: Olympiacos
Why? Winning is fun. You’ve learned that, and that’s what you’re looking for.
Los Angeles Lakers
More of the same: Real Madrid
Why? This one is easy. You’re flashy, you’re beautiful, you’re exciting, you’ve got gold, and you win. If that’s what you love as a Lakers fan, root for Real Madrid.
Change of pace: Zalgiris
Why? Tired of the glitz and glamour and looking for some grit and rind? Kaunas is where you’ll find it.
Chicago Bulls
More of the same: Maccabi Tel Aviv
Why? You were a dynasty at one point. The Bulls aren’t anymore and don’t seem to be on the verge of returning to that. But Maccabi does, get involved now.
Change of pace: AS Monaco
Why? Forget history, stories, and the like. You’re sick of losing and want to root for a team that’s set up to win now.
Boston Celtics
More of the same: Panathinaikos
Why? A near-perfect comparison. They wear green, their logo is a shamrock, they’ve won a lot of championships in the past but not so much now. They are contenders though, and ready to return to their glory days.
Change of pace: ALBA Berlin
Why? If you’re crushed by the historical pressure and sick of listening to oldheads say things like “The Celtics I grew up with wouldn’t have folded like that!” then this is your escape. No expectations, just basketball.