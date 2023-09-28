What Euroleague team you should root for based on your favorite NBA team
Are you an NBA fan who has decided to take the journey and watch EuroLeague basketball for the first time for the 2023-24 season? Does rooting for a specific team make you more engaged? Then this is the place for you, your ultimate guide to which EuroLeague team you should root for.
EuroLeague Team you should root for if you’re a fan of the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, or New York Knicks
New York Knicks
More of the same: Zalgiris Kaunas
Why? You invented basketball, you’re the definition of basketball heritage. When Americans think of basketball they think of New York. When Europeans think of basketball they think of Lithuania. You don’t have a lot of championships to show for that, but that doesn’t matter as much to you.
Change of pace: Fenerbahce
Why? Historical importance is for losers, and you want to root for a winner. That’s Fenerbahce.
Miami Heat
More of the same: Partizan Belgrade
Why? You protect home court well, you’ve got the best coach in the league, a squad full of tough players who know how to grind out victories, and everyone hates playing you.
Change of pace: Olimpia Milano
Why? You still want to root for a winning team, but you want to look good doing it.
Houston Rockets
More of the same: Virtus Bologna
Why? You have had some good teams over the years, you’re not sure of the direction your organization is currently heading in, and those wildcard elements are what you love.
Change of pace: Barcelona
Why? Your team never gets over the hump. Barcelona sometimes gets over the hump. That’s enough for you.
Golden State Warriors
More of the same: Olympiacos
Why? A modern-day dynasty driven to multiple championships by a star point guard with limitless shooting range. Vassilis Spanoulis has retired, but his legacy delivered something greater.
Change of pace: Valencia Basket
Why? If the We Believe Warriors were the happiest you’ve ever been as a sports fan, then Valencia is your team. They had a similar moment when they won the Liga ACB title in 2017.
Cleveland Cavaliers
More of the same: Partizan Belgrade
Why? You were a contending team at one point in your history. Now, you’ve just returned to being a good team again. You want more though, you want to win a championship again. The taste of that first one was greater than anything you’ve ever experienced.
Change of pace: Real Madrid
Why? You’re done being a small market team that everyone forgets. Pick the giants, and root for a team whose season is a failure with anything short of a championship.
Brooklyn Nets
More of the same: Crvena Zvezda Red Star Belgrade
Why? You’re not as well known as your city rivals but you’ve had more success recently? When are you going to get the respect you deserve?
Change of pace: Panathinaikos
Why? That season where you got Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden was everything. Putting a contending team together in a matter of months is fun. Experience it again with Panathinaikos.