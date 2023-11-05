What happens if a punt hits roof or scoreboard in NFL game?
If a punter kicks a ball so high it hits a scoreboard or roof, what do the rules stipulate happens next? Is it a live ball?
By Josh Wilson
When the Dallas Cowboys moved into AT&T Stadium, a topic of discussion was the massive scoreboard. Firstly, its size. Secondly, the fact that it presented a challenge for punters: Avoiding the monstrosity on high kicks.
There was an issue with kickers hitting the bottom of the scoreboard with their kicks. That issue also came into play again in Frankfurt, Germany, when the Chiefs and Dolphins were set for an International Series game in 2023, Week 9. In warmups, punters were hitting the scoreboard. While smaller, it was placed above the 50-yard-line, much like the Cowboys' massive screen is.
So, what happens if a punted ball hits the screen in-game?
NFL rules if a punted ball hits the scoreboard or roof
It a punter is simply too strong and kicks a ball so high it makes contact with the scoreboard, the clock is reset and the down is replayed. It's as if it never happened.
The rule was enacted and adopted in 2009 because of the Cowboys screen, a change that caused some drama at the time with owner Jerry Jones alleging the first punter to hit it, A.J. Trapasso, did it on purpose.
There was speculation at the time the board would have to be raised. Instead, the rule was put in place to just replay the down. Simple, yet effective.
Interestingly, this isn't how other sports do it. In MLB, if a batted ball hits the roof of a stadium in fair territory, the ball is considered in play. If it hits in foul territory, it's considered a foul ball.
Not the case in the NFL. The league wants nothing to do with quirky possession changes thanks to an oversized television.