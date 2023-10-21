What is the highest-scoring offense in NFL history?
Here's a brief look at the highest-scoring teams in NFL history, covering both total points and average points per game.
By Luke Norris
What is the highest-scoring offense in NFL history? It seems like an easy question, but the fact is that there are multiple answers.
One simply can't add up the number of total points scored, as the amount of regular-season games played has changed multiple times since the league was founded in 1920. Well, actually, one could do that, as that's technically one of the correct answers.
The other is the average number of points scored per game, which puts every single team in NFL history on equal ground.
So, since you came looking for answers, we'll go ahead and give you both.
What NFL team has scored the most points in a single season?
We'll kick things off by looking at the most points scored during a single NFL regular season.
The top spot belongs to the 2013 Denver Broncos, who put up a ridiculous 606 points during the 2013 season, a year in which they went 13-3 to claim their third consecutive AFC West title.
The leader of that offense, of course, was Peyton Manning, who won his fifth and final NFL MVP with a historic campaign. Playing all 16 regular-season games, Manning threw for 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns, setting new NFL records in both categories.
In total, Denver scored 76 touchdowns that season. Manning, as just mentioned, accounted for 55 of them with his arm. Another 16 were rushing touchdowns, including 10 from running back Knowshon Moreno, and another five were return scores from either special teams or the defense (yes, those technically still count toward the total). Kicker Matt Prater accounted for 150 total points, 75 from PATs and another 75 from field goals.
Despite their prolific regular season, however, the Broncos were wildly held to just eight points in a 35-point loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 48.
Ranking second on the list are Tom Brady's undefeated 2007 New England Patriots, who scored 589 points during their 16-0 run in the regular season. Brady and the Pats actually make a second appearance in the top five as well, a five that includes offenses run by Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.
Team
Season
Games
Points Scored
Denver Broncos
2013
16
606
New England Patriots
2007
16
589
Kansas City Chiefs
2018
16
565
Green Bay Packers
2011
16
560
New England Patriots
2012
16
557
What NFL team has averaged the most points in a single season?
As for the team that's averaged the most points during a single NFL regular season, that honor belongs to the 1950 Los Angeles Rams.
Led by the quarterback duo of Norm Van Brocklin and Bob Waterfield, each of whom started six of the team's 12 regular-season contests, the Rams averaged 38.8 points per game en route to a 9-3 finish.
They're the only team in modern NFL history to score at least 60 points twice in a season, and they actually accomplished that astounding feat in back-to-back weeks. The Rams took a 70-27 victory over the Baltimore Colts in Week 6 and followed it up with a 65-24 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 7.
Like the 2013 Broncos, however, the Rams didn't end their historic season with a title. At least they were much more competitive in a 30-28 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Championship Game.
And speaking of that 2013 Denver squad, they rank second on this particular list at 37.9 points per game. This top five is a touch more controversial as the No. 4 slot currently belongs to the 1961 Houston Oilers, who were still in the AFL at that time. But as the league accepts AFL stats from that era, we'll also count it here.
Team
Season
Games
Points Per Game
Los Angeles Rams
1950
12
38.8
Denver Broncos
2013
16
37.9
New England Patriots
2007
16
36.8
Houston Oilers (AFL)
1961
14
36.6
Chicago Bears
1941
11
36.0