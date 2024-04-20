What is Kool-Aid McKinstry's real name?
Kool-Aid McKinstry is one of the top cornerbacks in the 2024 draft class, but what is his real first name?
In a very deep 2024 draft class at his position, even with a foot injury that was discovered at the NFL Combine, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is in the first-round conversation.
Among cornerback prospects in this year's draft, McKinstry has the fourth-highest overall grade and the seventh-highest coverage grade last season from Pro Football Focus (subscription required). He also got a top-20 run defense grade from PFF last season. According to PFF, he allowed passes to be completed in his coverage at less than a 49 percent rate each of his final two seasons playing for Nick Saban.
If a complete package of what looks to be Day 1 starter talent didn't put him there, McKinstry would certainly be a top pick in a 2024 NFL Draft of prospect names. He'd probably go first overall.
Even if he doesn't become an NFL star, his name will stick in memories. But there are unique and memorable first names, then there are first names that can't possibly be real. "Kool-Aid' is in the latter category.
Which begs the obvious question...
2024 NFL Draft: What is Kool-Aid McKinstry's real first name?
One of McKinstry's top-30 pre-draft visits was to the Detroit Lions. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press revealed that McKinstry's real first name is Ga'Quincy, and where his nickname came from.
McKinstry said his grandmother gave him his nickname "one minute after birth."
"When I came home, I was smiling," McKinstry said. "She said I had the Kool-Aid smile."
So there you have it. McKinstry's grandma said he had "the Kool-Aid smile" and gave him the nickname very, very early on. It stuck, which is the hallmark of a good nickname, and he's now heading to the NFL going by it.
Kool-Aid certainly rolls off the tongue better than Ga'Quincy would, and whoever drafts McKinstry Thursday night (assuming he goes in the first round) will think it's pretty sweet.