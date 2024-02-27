What is Paco Ball? Weird game that might unlock Phillies offense
The Philadelphia Phillies are prepared to make another deep October run after falling short in the NLCS last year, and they may have found a fun new game to kick off the new season. Introducing Paco Ball.
By Curt Bishop
The Philadelphia Phillies fell one game short of a return trip to the World Series when they were knocked out in the NLCS by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
However, they already look prepared to make another deep run in 2024, and they're coming into the new season feeling loose and relaxed.
What has them so loose this spring is a new game they've come up with called "Paco Ball."
Named after first base coach Paco Figueroa, the game begins at Phillies camp every day at 9 a.m., and it has created a fun vibe in Clearwater, Florida.
Paco Ball explained: Inside the Phillies' new game
So, what is Paco Ball? What is the objective, and why are the Phillies suddenly addicted to it?
Outfielder Nick Castellanos approached Figueroa with the idea during the offseason. Figueroa purchased different sets of balls from Dick's Sporting Goods and came back to Phillies camp and spray-painted four 30-by-30-foot squares into the grass on one of the backfields.
Inspired by Pickleball, the game consists of balls and paddles, but the rules of the game state that outfielders must hit the ball with their non-dominant hand. The ball must hit the ground at least once before somebody paddles it.
The intent of the game is to prepare fielders for balls that will hit the ground first and force them to use their glove hands to make the play.
"Hand-eye coordination," said Kyle Schwarber. "It's your glove hand. You're able to see some nasty one-hops -- balls in the air that you're sprinting to get to. That could be replicated in a game. You're like 'Oh s**t, I got to that ball. I didn't realize I could get to it, but got to it.'"
And so, the game has been worthwhile but has also led to some fun banter between Phillies teammates.
"Losing team, pick up the s**t," said Castellanos after he and Jake Cave defeated Christian Pache and Weston Wilson in a match.
This game has helped the Phillies grow closer together, and though it's a spring-only activity, it is preparing them for what is to come.